HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: McCamey's offense hitting on all cylinders

A lot of moving parts have fit together nicely for the McCamey Badgers this season.
Senior quarterback Ivan Rubio has been one of the more efficient passers in the Permian Basin, completing more than 70 percent of his passes with an incredible touchdown-interception ratio of 31-2.
His 347-yard, six-touchdown performance in McCamey’s 60-20 bi-district victory against Ropesville Ropes helped propel the Badgers into the area round of the Class 2A Division II playoffs against Wheeler.
Of course, someone has to catch Rubio’s passes and McCamey has benefitted from a deep and talented receiving corps led by juniors Nano Rodriguez and Brayden Fuentes.
Rodriguez has 25 receptions for 570 yards and nine touchdowns, while Fuentes has caught 23 passes for 442 yards and six scores.
Both have caught at least one pass in every game this season and at least one of them has caught a TD pass in all but one game. The lone exception was a 41-7 victory against San Antonio Cole on Sept. 24, when McCamey rushed for six touchdowns. Both have caught a TD pass in the same game six times.
“We have a few things going for us,” McCamey coach Michael Woodard said. “We have a quarterback who’s been in the system for a long time, knows how to read the field and distributes the ball.
“And then we have weapons all over the field. Brayden and Nano are very good at what they do and they’ve both been doing it for a long time. They’re both really good players. If I was Ivan, I’d look to find them, too.”
Rubio, who has completed 90 of 127 passes for 1,858 yards, said having multiple choices actually makes his job easier as defenses can’t double-team all the Badger receivers.
“You never really can tell when or how I’m going to go to them because we just have so many weapons out there,” Rubio said. “Brayden and Nano are both really good athletes and I trust them a lot whenever I’m throwing them the ball.”
On the other side, Fuentes said, Rubio’s accuracy makes the receivers’ jobs that much easier.
“It’s a lot easier to catch the ball when it’s an arm’s length away from you,” Fuentes said. “Ivan gives me the perfect ball that I need to get and helps me and Nano. I thank a good QB for a lot of it.”
In the last three games, Rubio has completed 31 of 35 passes for 775 yards and 11 touchdowns. Neither Rodriguez nor Fuentes had more than one TD catch in a game during the regular season. Against Ropes, Rodriguez had five catches for 121 yards and two TDs, while Fuentes had four receptions for 66 yards and three scores.
Rubio said the success is the result of countless hours of work over several years.
“I think it all started when we were smaller because we’ve all been playing together since Peewee,” he said. “All that kind of built up to now. I just rely on everybody getting their job done and giving it 100 percent.”
But the passing game is just one aspect of McCamey’s game, Woodard said, and Rodriguez and Fuentes are just two of its components. Sophomore Matt Rosas (14 receptions, 384 yards, five touchdowns) has been a reliable third receiver, and the list goes on.
Rubio has completed passes to as many as seven receivers in a game and at least five in seven games.
Combined with a running game fueled by Zachary Rosas and a defense that has allowed 15 points per game, the Badgers’ passing attack makes McCamey a candidate for a deep playoff run.
“It’s definitely a team effort,” Woodard said. “I’m sitting here with two guys who are really good football players, but they are not the only two really good football players we have. We have several guys who have been good and bought in and played hard. And they play like they love each other.
“It brings every aspect of the game together. That’s the reason we’ve been able to find success and, hopefully, we’ll find more.”
