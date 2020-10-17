HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: McCamey scratches out victory over Wink

McCAMEY Facing its biggest test of the season, the McCamey football team put together one of its best performances.
Ivan Rubio ran for three touchdowns and threw for another score Friday as the Badgers held off a late Wink rally to upset the No. 5 Wildcats 38-33 in a District 1-2A Division II clash at Badger Stadium.
“Our kids are amazing and they played their freaking tails off tonight,” McCamey head coach Michael Woodard said. “They showed 100 percent heart tonight and this is their win with their energy and effort.
“When things went wrong, we came up and made a play. We finished the game because our kids believed in each other and fought for each other.”
The Badgers (5-1 overall, 1-0 district) put together a strong showing in the first half, scoring 22 unanswered points in the after the Wildcats struck first with a clock-eating drive on their opening possession.
After a McCamey three-and-out, Wink (7-1, 1-1) used 7:35 of game clock over 16 plays and 74 yards. Mason Morgan capped off the drive with a 3-yard run to open the scoring.
From there, Rubio took charge for the Badgers, marching his team down the field and capping the drive with a 34-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 6-6.
The Badgers continued their strong start thanks to a short field set up by Brayden Fuentes. Fuentes returned a punt 34 yards and also intercepted a Kanon Gibson pass to set the Badgers up in good field position.
Rubio cashed in both drives with touchdown runs of 9 and 2 yards, respectively. Fuentes also accounted for both catches on the respective two-point conversions.
“Ivan is unbelievable,” Woodard said. “He was struggling with cramps tonight and it kind of came out of nowhere. But he knew that he’s a huge part of the team and he gutted up and he was able to finish it.”
Fuentes added a 26-yard touchdown reception on a fourth down play in the fourth quarter that proved to be enough to hold on. He finished the game with an interception on a play from scrimmage and also picked off a pair of two-point conversion passes, returning one of them for two points to give McCamey a 30-18 lead late in the third quarter.
Wink snapped the scoring drought on its last possession of the first half as Gibson connected with Braden Dunlap from 14 yards to cut the deficit down to 22-12.
The Badgers extended the lead on their first drive of the second half when Zachary Rosas added a 27-yard touchdown run. Wink mounted a rally with its passing game as Gibson threw three touchdown passes in the second half.
It was not enough, however, as the Badgers running attack with Matthew and Zachary Rosas ran out the final 4:31 to seal the victory.
“I don’t think we played our game of football,” Wink head coach Brian Gibson said. “Give credit to McCamey because they played an outstanding game and they earned the win.
“One thing I’m really proud of is that they never quit and they kept fighting until the end.”
>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas