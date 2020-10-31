  • October 31, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: McCamey remains unbeaten in district with win over Plains

Stat box

McCamey 61, Plains 6

 

Plains........................ 0.... 6     0     0   —      6

McCamey................ 20.. 22   13     6   —    61

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

McCamey: Ivan Rubio, 29 run (kick failed), 8:50

McCamey: Zachary Rosas 52 pass from Ivan Rubio (pass failed), 6:30

McCamey: Brayden Fuentes 53 pass from Ivan Rubio (Nolan Davis pass from Ivan Rubio), 3:12.

Second Quarter

McCamey: Matthew Rosas 10 run (run failed), 11:54.

McCamey: Matthew Rosas 10 run (Nano Rodriguez pass from Ivan Rubio), 5:53.

Plains: Cooper Hamilton 28 pass from Tyler Vargas (pass failed), 1:11.

McCamey: Nano Rodriguez 25 pass from Ivan Rubio (Ivan Rubio run), 0:32.

Third Quarter

McCamey: Zachary Rosas 32 run (kick failed), 11:45.

McCamey: Zachary Rosas 6 run (Nano Rodriguez kick), 0:22.

Fourth Quarter

McCamey: Devin Acosta 30 pass from Noah Torres (pass failed), 2:27.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                                     Plains         McCamey

First Downs.......................... 7.................... 10

Total Yards...................... 145.................. 410

Rushes-Yards................ 24-3............. 17-170

Passing........................... 142.................. 240

Comp-Att-Int............. 10-20-1............... 8-9-0

Fumbles-Lost................... 0-0................... 0-0

Punts-Avg.................... 3-33.3................... 0-0

Penalties-Yards............. 5-45............... 7-100

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Plains: Alberto Morales 6-5, Marcos Vargas 3-4, Evan Bustamante 3-(-1), Tyler Vargas 12-(-5).

McCamey: Ivan Rubio 4-99, Zachary Rosas 7-51, Matthew Rosas 3-25, Joe Tarin 2-1, Noah Torres 1-(-6)

Passing

Plains: Tyler Vargas 10-20-1—142.

McCamey: Ivan Rubio 7-8-0—210; Noah Torres 1-1-0—30

Receiving

Plains: Adrian Contreras 5-74, Daxston Swimmer 3-48, Alberto Morales 3-16, Marcos Vargas 1-4

McCamey: Brayden Fuentes 2-66, Zachary Rosas 1-52, Sebastian Loya 2-52, Devin Acosta 1-30, Nano Rodriguez 1-25, Matthew Rosas 1-15

 

Posted: Friday, October 30, 2020 11:30 pm

MCCAMEY Both teams may have been undefeated in district play entering the game, but it was the Badgers who proved to be the better team Friday in their 61-6 win over Plains at Badger Stadium.

The Badgers moved to 7-1 overall, 3-0 in District 1-2A Division II, while the Cowboys fell to 2-6, 2-1. McCamey clinched at least a share of the district championship and the No. 1 playoff seed with the victory.

“I’m proud of the guys,” McCamey coach Matthew Woodard said. “They worked hard all week. They’ve worked hard all year.”

The Badgers wasted no time in getting going against the Cowboys.

After forcing Plains to punt on its opening drive, McCamey only needed two plays to get on the scoreboard.

After a 2-yard run by Zachary Rosas, the Badgers scored on a 29-yard carry by quarterback Ivan Rubio and the Badgers had a 6-0 lead with 8:50 to go in the first quarter as the extra point was no good.

“This win means a lot to us,” Rubio said. We’ve been working hard and mentally preparing us for this since two-a-days. We’re really blessed to be able to come out to play with everything.”

The Badgers’ defense forced Plains to go three-and-out on the next series. McCamey got the ball back and only needed one play on their scoring drive as Rubio hooked up with Rosas for a 52-yard completion for a touchdown. The pass was dropped on the two-point conversion, but the Badgers had a 12-0 lead with 6:30 left in the first quarter.

Plains’ offense managed to get some yards on its next drive, but not enough for a first down. Once the Badgers got the ball back, they again needed only one play to score as a pass to Brayden Fuentes went for a 53-yard touchdown extended their lead. The two-point conversion pass to Sebastian Loya made it 20-0 with 3:12 on the clock.

The Badgers maintained their 20-point advantage through the end of the first quarter.

On the first play of the second quarter, McCamey found the end zone on a 10-yard run by Matthew Rosas. The two-point run came up short with 11:54 on the clock.

A 10-yard touchdown run by Matthew Rosas extended the Badgers’ lead. Nano Rodriguez hauled in the two-point conversion pass to make it 34-0 with 5:53 left in the half.

The Badgers continued to add to their lead and weren’t to be denied.

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in , , , , , on Friday, October 30, 2020 11:30 pm.

