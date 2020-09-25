  • September 25, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: McCamey pulls away from San Antonio Cole - Odessa American

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: McCamey pulls away from San Antonio Cole

Posted: Friday, September 25, 2020 9:12 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: McCamey pulls away from San Antonio Cole OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

ROCKSPRINGS McCamey’s Zachary Rosas rushed for 194 yards and three touchdowns Thursday as the Badgers pulled away for a 41-13 victory over San Antonio Cole.

McCamey (3-1) trailed 7-0 after one quarter, but scored two touchdowns each in the second, third and fourth to secure the win. Ivan Rubio, who had 114 total yards, ran for two scores and Matt Rosas had 68 yards rushing with a TD. Brayden Fuentes caught two passes on offense and led the McCamey defense with seven tackles, while Don Hinojos intercepted a pass.

The game was a quickly arranged just a week earlier as a replacement game for the Badgers, who had their scheduled season opener at Kermit canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.

McCamey coach Michael Woodard announced Friday the addition of another game to replace a second cancellation. The Badgers will play Petrolia at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Roscoe, replacing the previously scheduled game next Friday at Alpine.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , on Friday, September 25, 2020 9:12 pm.

