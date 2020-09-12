  • September 12, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: McCamey cruises past Compass Academy

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: McCamey cruises past Compass Academy

Bio Box

McCamey 78, Compass Academy 7

Compass Academy 0 0 7 0 — 7

McCamey 26 34 6 12 — 78

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

McCamey: Noah Torres 60 kickoff return (kick failed), 11:45.

McCamey: Zachary Rosas 29 run (kick failed), 9:29.

McCamey: Caden Johnson 3 pass from Ivan Rubio (Nano Rodriguez kick), 8:03.

McCamey: Matt Rosas 4 run (Nano Rodriguez kick), 1:56.

Second Quarter

McCamey: Jayson Pagan 16 fumble recovery in the end zone (kick failed), 11:50.

McCamey: Nano Rodriguez 19 pass from Ivan Rubio (Nano Rodriguez kick), 8:00.

McCamey: Caden Johnson 21 pass from Ivan Rubio (Nano Rodriguez kick), 6:20.

McCamey: Brayden Fuentes 15 pass from Ivan Rubio (Nano Rodriguez kick); 3:56.

McCamey: Don Hinojos 23 pass from Ivan Rubio (Nano Rodriguez kick); 2:24.

Third Quarter

McCamey: Zachary Rosas 17 run (kick failed), 8:00

Compass Academy: Adrian Rodriguez 84 pass from Gio Romero (Zachary Monaco kick), 2:33.

Fourth Quarter

McCamey: Joe Tarin 5 run (kick failed), 8:07.

McCamey: Angelo Rubio 2 run (kick failed), 2:56.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

Compass McCamey

First Downs 5 18

Total Yards 109 403

Rushes-Yards 27-(-87) 23-326

Passing Yards 196 77

Passing 10-32-1 6-8-0

Fumbles-Lost 7-2 3-0

Punts-Avg 0-0 0-0

Penalties-Yards 5-60 3-30

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Compass Academy: Brayden Lutz 1-10, Christian Stout 1-(-1), Britton Oldham 1-(-2), Dylan Sosa 1-(-5) Ricardo Salinas 1-(-7), Gio Romero 5-(-27), Team 5-(-55).

McCamey: Noah Torres 3-92, Ivan Rubio 2-70, Zachary Rosas 4-56, Matthew Rosas 3-39, Nolan Davis 15-35, Jayson Pagan 1-16, Angelo Rubio 2-10, Nano Rodriguez 1-8.

Passing

Compass Academy: Gio Romerio 7-20-1— 116, Dylan Sosa 4-12-0—80.

McCamey: Ivan Rubio 6-7-0—77, Nolan Davis 0-1-0—0

Receiving

Compass Academy: Zacharia Valles 3-11, Gio Romero 2-33, Peyton Harris 2-48, Jace Sulecki 2-20, Adrian Rodriguez 1-84.

McCamey: Caden Johnson 2-24, Nano Rodriguez 1-19, Matthew Rosas 2-19, Brayden Fuentes 1-15.

Posted: Saturday, September 12, 2020 12:57 am

By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

MCCAMEY McCamey didn’t have much trouble taking care of business against Compass Academy, cruising to a 78-7 win Friday night at Badger Stadium.

With the win, the Badgers improved to 2-0, while Compass Academy, a first-year varsity program, fell to 0-3.

“There were some weaknesses,” McCamey coach Michael Woodard said. “We had a lot of mistakes. It’s early in the season but the kids played hard. It was a fun night.”

It didn’t take long for McCamey to set the tone as Noah Torres returned the opening kickoff 60 yards for a touchdown with just 15 gone in the first quarter.

After forcing the Cougars to turn the ball over, Badgers running back Zachary Rosas capped another scoring drive with a 29-yard touchdown run that proved to be the eventual game-winner.

McCamey quarterback Ivan Rubio continued the offensive onslaught, connecting with Caden Johnson on a 3-yard touchdown pass with 8:03 remaining in the first quarter to give the Badgers a 19-0 lead.

Matt Rosas then scored the Badgers’ fourth touchdown of the first quarter on a 4-yard run and Rodriguez’s kick gave McCamey a 26-0 lead at the end of the opening quarter.

It went from bad to worse for Compass Academy when it fumbled the snap on a punt in the end zone, with McCamey’s Jason Pagan falling on the loose ball for a touchdown.

Minutes later, Rodriguez’s 19-yard touchdown reception from Rubio pushed the Badgers’ lead to 39-0 early in the second quarter.

Rubio hooked up with Johnson for another touchdown, this time from 21 yards out and Rodriguez’s kick made it 46-0 with 6:20 left in the quarter.

Brayden Fuentes then caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Rubio and Don Hinojos added a 23-yard reception to help the Badgers to a 60-0 lead at halftime.

A running clock was put in place for the second half.

The Cougars managed to record their first points of the season in the third quarter when Adrian Rodriguez scored on an 84-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Gio Romero with 2:33 on the clock.

“We are a very young team,” Compass Academy coach J.D. Granado said. “The kids are very excited to play football.

“Despite the score, we’re still happy about the small victories.”

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

