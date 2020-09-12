HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: McCamey cruises past Compass Academy

MCCAMEY McCamey didn’t have much trouble taking care of business against Compass Academy, cruising to a 78-7 win Friday night at Badger Stadium.
With the win, the Badgers improved to 2-0, while Compass Academy, a first-year varsity program, fell to 0-3.
“There were some weaknesses,” McCamey coach Michael Woodard said. “We had a lot of mistakes. It’s early in the season but the kids played hard. It was a fun night.”
It didn’t take long for McCamey to set the tone as Noah Torres returned the opening kickoff 60 yards for a touchdown with just 15 gone in the first quarter.
After forcing the Cougars to turn the ball over, Badgers running back Zachary Rosas capped another scoring drive with a 29-yard touchdown run that proved to be the eventual game-winner.
McCamey quarterback Ivan Rubio continued the offensive onslaught, connecting with Caden Johnson on a 3-yard touchdown pass with 8:03 remaining in the first quarter to give the Badgers a 19-0 lead.
Matt Rosas then scored the Badgers’ fourth touchdown of the first quarter on a 4-yard run and Rodriguez’s kick gave McCamey a 26-0 lead at the end of the opening quarter.
It went from bad to worse for Compass Academy when it fumbled the snap on a punt in the end zone, with McCamey’s Jason Pagan falling on the loose ball for a touchdown.
Minutes later, Rodriguez’s 19-yard touchdown reception from Rubio pushed the Badgers’ lead to 39-0 early in the second quarter.
Rubio hooked up with Johnson for another touchdown, this time from 21 yards out and Rodriguez’s kick made it 46-0 with 6:20 left in the quarter.
Brayden Fuentes then caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Rubio and Don Hinojos added a 23-yard reception to help the Badgers to a 60-0 lead at halftime.
A running clock was put in place for the second half.
The Cougars managed to record their first points of the season in the third quarter when Adrian Rodriguez scored on an 84-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Gio Romero with 2:33 on the clock.
“We are a very young team,” Compass Academy coach J.D. Granado said. “The kids are very excited to play football.
“Despite the score, we’re still happy about the small victories.”
