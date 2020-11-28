  • November 28, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: McCamey advances to regional final - Odessa American: Sports

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: McCamey advances to regional final

McCamey 41, Stratford 18

McCamey................ 19.... 0   14     8   —    41

Stratford.................... 6.... 0     6     6   —    18

SCORING SUMMARY

None reported

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                               McCamey           Stratford

First Downs........................ 13.................... 15

Total Yards...................... 354.................. 260

Rushes-Yards............ 20-152............. 41-155

Passing........................... 202.................. 105

Comp-Att-Int............. 13-28-0............. 9-25-3

Fumbles-Lost................... 0-0................... 0-0

Punts-Avg......................... n/a................... n/a

Penalties-Yards............. 7-37................. 4-22

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

McCamey: Matthew Rosas 11-116, Noah Torres 6-20,  Ivan Rubio 3-16.

Stratford: None reported.

Passing

McCamey: Ivan Rubio 13-28-0—202.

Stratford: None reported.

Receiving

McCamey: Matthew Rosas 6-132, Brayden Fuentes 4-48, Caden Johnson 2-12, Nano Rodriguez 1-10.

Stratford: None reported.

Posted: Saturday, November 28, 2020 7:34 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: McCamey advances to regional final OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

SHALLOWATER McCamey kept its strong postseason run going Friday thanks to a fast start as the Badgers defeated Stratford 41-18 in a Class 2A Division II regional semifinal game at Todd Field.

McCamey (11-1) opened up a 19-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back against the Elks (7-5).

Matthew Rosas emerged as the go-to playmaker for the Badgers, finishing with 116 yards and two touchdowns rushing and 132 yards and two scores receiving. He also finished with eight tackles, four quarterback pressures, two tackles for loss, a sack and blocked an extra point.

Quarterback Ivan Rubio threw for 202 yards and three scores on 13 of 28 passing. Angel Alonzo had 11 tackles and Jayson Pagan had 10 to lead the defense.

McCamey advances to the state quarterfinals for the first time since reaching the state finals in 2006. The Badgers will face unbeaten Wellington (12-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Pirate Stadium in Woodrow.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

