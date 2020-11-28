HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: McCamey advances to regional final

McCamey Baders logo RGB.jpg
- McCamey 41, Stratford 18
-
McCamey................ 19.... 0 14 8 — 41
Stratford.................... 6.... 0 6 6 — 18
SCORING SUMMARY
None reported
———
TEAM STATISTICS
McCamey Stratford
First Downs........................ 13.................... 15
Total Yards...................... 354.................. 260
Rushes-Yards............ 20-152............. 41-155
Passing........................... 202.................. 105
Comp-Att-Int............. 13-28-0............. 9-25-3
Fumbles-Lost................... 0-0................... 0-0
Punts-Avg......................... n/a................... n/a
Penalties-Yards............. 7-37................. 4-22
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
McCamey: Matthew Rosas 11-116, Noah Torres 6-20, Ivan Rubio 3-16.
Stratford: None reported.
Passing
McCamey: Ivan Rubio 13-28-0—202.
Stratford: None reported.
Receiving
McCamey: Matthew Rosas 6-132, Brayden Fuentes 4-48, Caden Johnson 2-12, Nano Rodriguez 1-10.
Stratford: None reported.
SHALLOWATER McCamey kept its strong postseason run going Friday thanks to a fast start as the Badgers defeated Stratford 41-18 in a Class 2A Division II regional semifinal game at Todd Field.
McCamey (11-1) opened up a 19-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back against the Elks (7-5).
Matthew Rosas emerged as the go-to playmaker for the Badgers, finishing with 116 yards and two touchdowns rushing and 132 yards and two scores receiving. He also finished with eight tackles, four quarterback pressures, two tackles for loss, a sack and blocked an extra point.
Quarterback Ivan Rubio threw for 202 yards and three scores on 13 of 28 passing. Angel Alonzo had 11 tackles and Jayson Pagan had 10 to lead the defense.
McCamey advances to the state quarterfinals for the first time since reaching the state finals in 2006. The Badgers will face unbeaten Wellington (12-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Pirate Stadium in Woodrow.
