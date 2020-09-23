HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Lopez earns honor

ANDREWS Andrews quarterback E.J. Lopez has been recognized as one the Class 4A Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week.
The Mustangs sophomore quarterback went 21-of-32 passing for 387 yards passing and seven touchdown passes in Andrews’ 54-13 victory against Seminole last Friday.
Lopez also had a touchdown run to go with his stats from last week’s game.
The Mustangs host Lubbock Estacado at 7 p.m. Friday at the Mustang Bowl.
