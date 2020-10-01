  • October 1, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Limuel, Panthers look to improve on opening performance

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Limuel, Panthers look to improve on opening performance

Posted: Thursday, October 1, 2020 8:42 pm

By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

Permian’s Terran Limuel knows that the Panthers have a fairly young football team this year.

He and his teammates, however, have drawn inspiration from what last year’s varsity team went through and he knows that they should be fine this year.

One thing that stands out in the early weeks of the Panthers’ season is that Permian already has a win as the team heads into Week 2 of the schedule.

Last season, Permian lost its opener against DeSoto and limped into a Week 2 matchup against El Paso Franklin.

Yet even with the Panthers starting this season on the right foot with a 47-35 win over Abilene Cooper last Thursday at Ratliff Stadium, Limuel knows there’s room for improvement not just for him as an individual but for the rest of the team.

“We’re a young team,” Limuel said. “First game, we were a little bit nervous. I think we’ll get better. We’re going to improve as the season goes on.”

In the Panthers’ victory over the Cougars, Limuel led the team in rushing yards with 94 yards on eight carries.

Limuel, a junior, was given his first glimpse of action at the varsity level last year and there was plenty to be learned. Experiences that he has benefited from entering this year.

“I know that it’s a fast-paced game,” Limuel said. “I know what to expect and I’ve gained a lot of confidence this year.”

Considering where he and the team was last year at this point, Limuel says they’ve drawn plenty of momentum.

“We know what to expect,” Limuel said. “We know how it really is. We know what page to be on.”

What also has given Limuel added momentum for this year is the fact that this season was by no means a guarantee due to the pandemic.

“A lot of people were saying that we weren’t going to have a season but we’re still working,” Limuel said.

While the team is improving as a group, Limuel has improved individually, as well.

Last year, his 40-yard dash was timed in 4.6 seconds. This year, it’s at 4.4.

Last year, he measured in at a height of 5-foot-8 and weighed 150 pounds. This year, he stands at 5-9, 165.

“I’m feeling more confident in myself this year,” Limuel said. “I’m bigger, faster and stronger.”

He knows the Panthers’ offense has a few things to clean up, including the three fumbles that Permian had last week against Cooper.

“We were putting the ball on the ground too much,” Limuel said. “But we’re going to fix that up because it was our first game and people make those mistakes. We have time to get better.”

Permian coach Jeff Ellison says one of Limuel’s strengths is his leadership.

“Terran is one of our team captains, so that tells you everything about what our players think of him,” Ellison said. “He’s one of those guys who, personality-wise, he’s a quiet person but he works extremely hard. He never misses practice.

“He’s always there for our football team. He does a great job for our team. He does everything that he’s supposed to do.”

The Panthers will get a challenge this week when they travel to the Metroplex to face Mesquite Horn in a nondistrict game, but Limuel and his teammates are up to the challenge.

“We know that we have a tough opponent, but we also are a good team so we’re just going to focus on getting better,” Limuel said.

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

