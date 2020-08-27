HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Kermit-McCamey game canceled

Kermit ISD announced that its football game against McCamey was canceled Thursday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets and Badgers were scheduled to play at 7 p.m. Friday at Walton Field in Kermit.
This move comes after Kermit ISD announced that a high school student tested positive for COVID-19. In a letter to the community, Superintendent Joe Lopez said that the school and surrounding buildings will be deeply sanitized and added the 14-day incubation period to anyone exposed to the student will end Sept. 10.
Head coach Bubba Ross said that he’ll know more information Friday if the team will be able to continue practicing.
Kermit’s next scheduled game is Sept. 11 at Pecos. McCamey is slated to host Menard on Sept. 4.
