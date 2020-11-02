  • November 2, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Honor Roll for Nov. 2, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Honor Roll for Nov. 2, 2020

Posted: Monday, November 2, 2020 9:57 pm

A.J. GARCIA

>> School: Fort Stockton

>> Height: 6-foot-0

>> Weight: 180

>> Class: Senior

>> Position: Wide receiver/safety

>> Last week: Caught four passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns (29 and 35 yards) as the Panthers clinched the District 2-4A Division I championship with a 47-35 victory at Andrews. On defense, Garcia had eight tackles, two pass breakups and an interception he returned 58 yards to set up a score.

 

LUKE ARMENDARIZ

>> School: Andrews

>> Height: 5-foot-7

>> Weight: 140

>> Class: Senior

>> Position: Wide receiver/cornerback

>> Last week: Caught 10 passes for 246 yards and four touchdowns against Fort Stockton. His scoring receptions went for 25, 71, 49 and 38 yards as Mustangs quarterback E.J. Lopez passed for 466 yards. Defensively, Armendariz had two tackles, a pass breakup and an interception.

 

BROCK GIBSON

>> School: Wink

>> Height: 6-foot-3

>> Weight: 225

>> Class: Senior

>> Position: Tight end/linebacker

>> Last week: Caught five passes for 117 yards and a touchdown, grading out at 83 percent on offense, in a 44-0 victory against Iraan. On defense, Gibson recorded 15 tackles ad recovered a fumble as the Wildcats clinched a playoff berth.

 

BRADLEY PERALTA

>> School: Kermit

>> Height: 5-foot-9

>> Weight: 160

>> Class: Senior

>> Position: Running back

>> Last week: Made his last high school game one to remember, rushing for 333 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries (14.5 yards per carry) as the Yellow Jackets wrapped up their season with a 56-24 loss to Denver City.  Peralta’s scores covered 78, 57 and 25 yards and he had three other gains of 25 yards or more.

 

CHRIS MILLER

>> School: Grandfalls-Royalty

>> Height: 6-foot-1

>> Weight: 165

>> Class: Junior

>> Position: Spread back/linebacker

>> Last week: Rushed for 223 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries in a 56-20 loss to Sanderson. His TDs covered 65 and 63 yards. Miller also had a big night on defense with 17 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

