HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Hernandez ready to step in for Bronchos

Aaron Hernandez has been asked to step up in a variety of roles for the Odessa High football team this season. The senior has spent time at linebacker, safety and punter for the Bronchos.
As he prepares for the season finale Friday at Wolfforth Frenship, Hernandez says that he’s thankful that he got an opportunity to play and that the season didn’t get canceled altogether.
He’s been making the most of the opportunity no matter where his coaches ask him to line up on the field.
In a shortened season, he has compiled 18 tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception on defense. As a punter, he’s averaged 35.6 yards per punt with eight of those punts going inside the 20-yard line and has a season-long punt of 60 yards.
He is also the holder on extra points and field goal attempts.
“I don’t really think about it much,” Hernandez said. “I’ll be comfortable wherever they need me. I’ll pour my heart out 100 percent no matter where I’m at.”
That kind of mentality is what stands out in the mind of head coach Danny Servance. He said that having that versatility has been invaluable for the Bronchos as Hernandez has been a steady presence on defense and special teams.
“He is one of those guys that we use in a lot of different places and he embraces that role,” Servance said. “He’s just one of those types of kids that tell us ‘Coach, wherever I can help the team, that’s what I want to do’ and I’m very proud of that young man.
Servance also credited Hernandez for stepping up as another leader on the defensive side of the ball given the number of younger players that have seen playing time this season for Odessa High
“I’ll tell you what, I wish I had Aaron for four more years,” Servance said. “He’s a phenomenal kid and he’s really taken on a leadership role on this football team.”
For Hernandez, he’s all about leading by example and letting his play do the talking on the field.
“As a defense, we’re taught to fight for four quarters and never give up no matter the score,” he said. “We just keep fighting until the whistle blows.”
That message resonated in particular with freshman Jayven Gonzales.
Gonzales was called up to make his first varsity start back on Oct. 30 against San Angelo Central and has also spent time in a hybrid linebacker/safety role for the Bronchos.
He credits Hernandez and senior safety Jesse Cervantes for setting the example in order to be successful.
“Be aggressive and try to make every play and make it count,” Gonzales said. “I learned that from guys like him and Jesse. He’s taught me to play like it’s your last.
“You don’t have to be stuck to one position.”
Servance added of Hernandez: “He’s become one of those that kids want to pattern their game after. He’s a really fun kid. He’s got a great personality and keeps things loose on the field. He’s a great asset to our team.”
Hernandez believes that he has set a good example for the younger Bronchos coming up through the ranks. That process starts Friday against the Tigers in what will be his final game in a Bronchos uniform.
After last week’s home finale against Abilene High, he admitted it took some time process everything that’s happened. The hope now is to carry that momentum towards putting together one last strong performance in order to get that first victory of the season.
“I was thinking about how it was the last time I’ll be able to play on that field here in Odessa,” said Hernandez on playing the last home game. “I was crying because we didn’t get the win and we’re not going to get the chance to go to the playoffs but I left it all on the field and so did everyone else.”
