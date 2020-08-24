  • August 24, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Greenwood moves first two home games to Grande Communications Stadium

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Greenwood moves first two home games to Grande Communications Stadium

Posted: Monday, August 24, 2020 7:54 pm

Greenwood football team

Citing concerns with the restrictions the UIL has put on teams in regard to COVID-19 social distancing, the Greenwood football team will play two of its home games at Grande Communications Stadium in Midland.

The Rangers will open the season against Lubbock Estacado at 7 p.m. Friday at Grande Communications Stadium and then will host Andrews at 7 p.m. on Sept. 11 at the same venue.

Both games had been scheduled for J.M. King Memorial Stadium at Greenwood High School.

Rangers coach Rusty Purser said that the reason for the move was due to capacity concerns at J.M. King Memorial Stadium. The UIL is capping attendance for all stadiums at 50-percent capacity.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

