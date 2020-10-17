  • October 17, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Greenwood holds off Monahans

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Greenwood holds off Monahans

Box

Greenwood 13, Monahans 9

 

Monahans................. 7.... 0     0     2   —      9

Greenwood............... 7.... 6     0     0   —    13

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Greenwood: Shawn Kelly 4 run (Rance Purser kick), 2:40

Monahans: Adam Saucedo 55 run (Alonso Ruiz kick), 2:17

Second Quarter

Greenwood: Shawn Kelly 1 run (pass failed), 11:22.

Fourth Quarter

Monahans: Safety, 0:11.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                              Monahans       Greenwood

First Downs........................ 10.................... 13

Total Yards...................... 229.................. 203

Rushes-Yards............ 31-149............. 35-148

Passing Yards................... 80.................... 55

Passing.................... 11-22-1............. 4-10-1

Fumbles-Lost................... 2/2................... 1/1

Punts-Avg.................... 3-33.3.............. 3-34.3

Penalties-Yards............. 6-60............. 10-105

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Monahans: Adan Saucedo 12-112, Bond Heflin 6-24, Cheno Navarrette 7-7, Davian Saucedo 2-3, Jamarcus Pickens 1-3, Iran Hernandez 1-0, Tanner Jones 2-0

Greenwood: Shawn Kelly 13-71, Trey Cross 11-25, Zach Kidd 2-19, Aaron Fikes 4-18, John Breeden 2-8, Brayden Wauson 3-7

Passing

Monahans: Cheno Navarrette 10-19-1—75; Bond Heflin 1-3-0—5

Greenwood: Ty Flowers 4-10-1—55

Receiving

Monahans: Jamarcus Pickens 4-37, Tanner Jones 3-21, McClay Ortega 2-8, Davian Saucedo 1-8, Iran Hernandez 1-6

Greenwood: Cade Carrell 2-48, Izaiah Ramirez 2-7

 

Posted: Friday, October 16, 2020 11:34 pm

By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

GREENWOOD The Rangers survived a late Monahans drive to come away with a 13-9 win over the Loboes in a District 1-4A Division II contest Friday at J.M. King Memorial Stadium.

In a low-scoring game, it was Greenwood’s defense that managed to hold off the Loboes and force a turnover on downs inside the Rangers’ 5 with 1:12 remaining as quarterback Bond Heflin was stopped short of the end zone.

“I’m proud of our kids," Greenwood coach Rusty Purser said. "We certainly answered the bell several times where we had to make plays. But you know, overall, it was a pretty ugly win.”

Greenwood moved to 4-2 overall, 2-1 in district, while Monahans fell to 3-5, 1-1.

The game began on a promising start for the Rangers as Greenwood used a 15-play drive to begin the night and getting inside the Loboes’ 20.

Greenwood’s Cade Carrell hauled in a pass in the end zone from quarterback Ty Flowers for what looked to be a touchdown before the officials ruled him out of bounds.

The drive ended up stalling and a few penalties against the hosts pushed them back far enough for them to have to punt.

The Rangers, however, pinned the Loboes deep into their own territory and soon got the ball back with ideal field position on their next drive.

Greenwood didn’t disappoint as Shawn Kelly found the end zone from 4 yards out to give the Rangers an early 7-0 lead with Rance Purser’s extra-point with 2:40 left in the first quarter.

However, the Loboes didn’t take long to respond, needing only a one-play drive as Adan Saucedo scored on a 55-yard run and Alonso Ruiz’s PAT tied things up heading into the second quarter.

Kelly picked up his second touchdown of the night early in the second quarter with his 1-yard run. The Rangers’ were unable to convert on the extra point and were left with a 13-7 lead at the half.

Both defenses continued to keep the score low as the game remained 13-7 entering the fourth quarter.

With the Loboes pinned deep in their own territory, Cheno Navarratte was brought down in the end zone for an apparent safety but a facemask called against the Rangers negated the points.

Greenwood also had a Trey Cross 39-yard touchdown run called back because of holding and the Rangers eventually turned the ball over on downs.

Greenwood conceded a safety with 11 seconds remaining following the big defensive stop. Monahans had time for just one play following the Rangers’ free kick.

“I thought our kids played really hard," Monahans coach Fred Staugh said. "We played great defense. But the thing about Greenwood is that they have a great defense too so it was as tight of a ball game as you could have and we made too many mistakes to get the win.”

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

