  • February 9, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Fortune hired to lead Midland High's program

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Fortune hired to lead Midland High's program

Posted: Monday, February 8, 2021 10:39 pm

Odessa American

MIDLAND Permian offensive coordinator Thad Fortune was named the new head football coach and athletic coordinator at Midland High during a special Midland ISD school board meeting Monday.

Fortune takes over for Tim Anuskiewicz, who was reassigned in December after four seasons as the head coach of the Bulldogs. Midland High finished 1-8 last season and was 10-31 during Anuskiewicz’s tenure.

Fortune has previous assistant coaching experience at Stephenville High School and East Texas Baptist University, his alma mater.

Fortune had been on the Permian coaching staff for seven seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under former head coach Blake Feldt and current head coach Jeff Ellison.

Feldt is the Executive Director of Athletics at Midland ISD.

Posted in , , , on Monday, February 8, 2021 10:39 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

