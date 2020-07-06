  • July 6, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: ECISD plans to sell general admission tickets for 2020 season

The Ector County Independent School District athletics department will be selling general admission tickets for the 2020 high school football season in an announcement made on social media Monday.

There are no season ticket sales or reserved seats available this season due to COVID-19. The move was made in order to allow fans to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Season ticket holders will be allowed to purchase tickets for the game of their choice on Aug. 22 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the ECISD Administration Building at 802 N. Sam Houston Ave.

General admission tickets will also be sold weekly at the same building from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Presale tickets are $8 while game day tickets will be sold for $10 at Ratliff Stadium.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

