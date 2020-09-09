  • September 9, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: ECISD announces ticket guidelines for Ratliff Stadium

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: ECISD announces ticket guidelines for Ratliff Stadium

Posted: Wednesday, September 9, 2020 6:02 pm

Due to the restrictions and recommendations from the University Interscholastic League and the CDC, the ECISD Athletics Department has created guidelines for the upcoming football season at Ratliff Stadium.

At Ratliff Stadium, the 50-percent capacity limit, combined with the required socially-distanced seating, reduces available seating to about 30 percent (3,000 seats) on the home side of the stadium.

Seating on the visitors’ side of the stadium may be available, depending on the size of the visiting crowd.

The ECISD Athletics Department will not be selling season tickets or reserved tickets this year.

Current season ticket holders and parents of game participants may purchase tickets on Tuesdays of the game week.

Remaining tickets will go on sale on Wednesdays of game weeks between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the ECISD Downtown ticket office.

A maximum of four tickets can be purchased at $8 per ticket.

