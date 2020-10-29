  • October 29, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: District 2-6A Capsule - Odessa American: Sports

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: District 2-6A Capsule

Posted: Thursday, October 29, 2020 7:15 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

ABILENE HIGH EAGLES at MIDLAND LEE REBELS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Grande Communications Stadium, Midland.

>> Records: Abilene High 1-3 (1-1 District 2-6A); Midland Lee 3-1 (0-1).

>> Last Week: Abilene High 27, Permian 25; Midland Lee did not play.

>> Radio: FM-98.1 (KTLT Abilene); AM-550/FM 95.5/FM 97.5 (KCRS Midland).

>> Internet: 98theticket.com (Abilene); newstalkkcrs.com (Midland).

>> Last Season: Midland Lee 35, Abilene High 21.

>> Notes: These two teams faced off each other as nondistrict opponents the last two seasons and are meeting for the 58th time Friday. … Abilene High looks to build off an emotional win over Permian last week. … Quarterback Abel Ramirez managed the game well for the Eagles, finishing with 296 yards passing and three total touchdowns in the victory over the Panthers. … Noah Hatcher’s fourth-quarter interception proved to be the difference for Abilene High. … It was the first home game for head coach Mike Fullen since his colon cancer diagnosis. … Midland Lee has had two weeks to dwell on its loss to Permian and is looking to get back on track. … Quarterback Mikey Serrano passed the 1,000-yard mark of total offense against Permian and has accounted for 10 touchdowns this season. … Christian Romero is his top target, compiling 26 catches for 334 yards and five touchdowns. …This is the start of a stretch where Midland Lee plays four of its last five games at Grande Communications Stadium. … The Rebels lead the all-time series 33-24. The teams have alternated victories in the last eight meetings.

— Tony Venegas

