  • August 29, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Cross leads Greenwood past Estacado

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Cross leads Greenwood past Estacado

Greenwood 28, Lubbock Estacado 12

Lub. Estacado........... 6.... 0     6     0   —    12

Greenwood............... 0.. 14     6     8   —    28

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Estacado: Jay’Lon Dobbins 6 run (pass failed), 7:31.

Second Quarter

Greenwood: Trey Cross 1 run (Trey Cross run), 8:41

Greenwood: Trey Cross 1 run (pass failed), 1:21.

Third Quarter

Estacado: TJ Steele 53 pass from Jay’Lon Dobbins (pass failed), 7;47.

Greenwood: John Breeden 6 run (kick failed), 1:53.

Fourth Quarter

Greenwood: Ty Flowers 1 run (Caleb Yarbrough run), 5:20.

TEAM STATISTICS

                                Estacado       Greenwood

First Downs.......................... 8.................... 15

Total Yards...................... 203.................. 266

Rushes-Yards.............. 17-27............. 45-178

Passing Yards................. 176.................... 98

Passing.................... 14-28-0............. 9-16-0

Fumbles-Lost................... 0-0................... 0-0

Punts-Avg.................... 7-31.8.............. 6-23.0

Penalties-Yards........... 12-87................. 4-30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Estacado: Jay’Lon Dobbins 11-23, Antwoine Jones 3-6, TJ Steele 3-(-2).

Greenwood: Trey Cross 31-158, John Breeden 4-16, Brayden Wauson 7-4, Ty Flowers 3-0.

Passing

Estacado: Jay’Lon Dobbins 14-28-0—176.

Greenwood: Ty Flowers 9-16-0—98.

Receiving

Estacado: Detreavien Chiles 7-68, TJ Steele 4-71, Antwoine Jones 2-31, Cameron Bluitt 1-6.

Greenwood: Izaiah Ramirez 7-89, John Breeden 2-9.

 

Posted: Saturday, August 29, 2020 12:58 am

Posted: Saturday, August 29, 2020 12:58 am

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Cross leads Greenwood past Estacado Lee Scheide lscheide@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

MIDLAND Greenwood running back Trey Cross, an all-state selection last year as a junior, took a while to get started against Lubbock Estacado.

That is to be expected, as opposing defenses will be looking to slow him down in hopes of creating problems for the Rangers.

Once Cross settled in, however, the Matadors could only hope to hang on and limit the damage.

Cross carried the ball 31 times for 158 yards and a pair of touchdowns to help the Rangers to a 28-12 victory against the Matadors in the season opener for both teams Friday at Grande Communications Stadium.

John Breeden and Ty Flowers, making his first varsity start at quarterback, also scored for Greenwood, which moved the game from its home stadium because of the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

“Early on, it takes the offense some time to get to clicking,” Greenwood coach Rusty Purser said. “They (Estacado) are a very good football team, they’re a big football team and we weren’t moving them around very well early on.

“Once it started popping a little bit, we got that confidence and starting moving.”

Flowers, a sophomore, completed 9 of 16 passes for 98 yards, with wide receiver Izaiah Ramirez catching seven passes for 89 yards.

Lubbock Estacado (0-1) was led by quarterback Jay’Lon Dobbins, who was 14-of-28 passing for 176 yards and one touchdown.

Dobbins also scored a 6-yard touchdown after a poor punt gave the Matadors the ball on the Rangers’ 37 less than two minutes into the game.

Giving up the early touchdown seemed to settle the Greenwood defense down as it allowed just 14 yards the rest of the first half and watched as Cross and the offense got on track.

“We knew they were going to come out fighting that first half and we just knew that we were going to have to step up because the offense, they are still getting into it but we still have most of our guys,” said Greenwood middle linebacker Michael Gutierrez, another all-state honoree.

“They scored, but we held them on the next drive. I think our guys, they all stepped up, I thought we did pretty good out there.”

Cross scored the first of his touchdowns on a 1-yard run with 8:41 to play in the first half, capping a 7-play, 66-yard drive in which he carried the ball five times for 35 yards.

With 1:21 remaining in the second quarter, Cross again scored on a 1-yard run to put the Rangers ahead, 14-6, at the break.

