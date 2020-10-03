HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Cross helps Greenwood to district win

GREENWOOD The Greenwood Rangers began district play on the right note Friday as Trey Cross scored five touchdowns in a 39-10 victory against Pecos at J.M. King Memorial Stadium.
The Rangers moved to 3-2 overall and 1-0 in District 1-4A Division II.
“It was a good game,” Greenwood coach Rusty Purser said. “I would still say that we made plenty of mistakes early on in this game that have to get cleaned up but as far as finishing out a game and executing throughout a game, I think we did a good job of doing that tonight. This is really where we need to be in our stretch of district games.”
Both teams had a tough time getting much started in the first quarter as the first three drives resulted in punts.
Pecos (2-2, 0-1) managed to crack the scoreboard on the fourth offensive drive of the game when the Eagles drove deep into Rangers territory before settling for a 26-yard field goal from Kevin Leon with 2:34 left in the first quarter.
The Rangers’ offense managed to get going on their next drive, needing only one play to respond as Cross, who rushed for 347 yards, broke free for a 58-yard touchdown run with 2:21 left in the quarter and a 6-3 lead as Greenwood’s extra point attempt was no good.
Greenwood’s lead stayed at three points at the end of the first quarter.
The Rangers’ defense managed to hold the Eagles’ offense in check for the remainder of the first half.
Greenwood added to its lead when Cross scored his second touchdown of the game on a 50-yard carry and the Rangers converted the extra-point, taking a 13-3 lead with 6:35 left in the quarter.
Greenwood’s offense managed to get one more score out of Cross before halftime as the senior running back found the end zone on a 26-yard touchdown run with 49 seconds remaining as the Rangers had a 20-3 lead at the break.
A 41-yard touchdown run by Ezekiel Saldana helped bring the Eagles to a 20-10 deficit at the start of the second half.
However, the Rangers responded with 19 unanswered points to build a 39-10 lead by midway through the fourth quarter and were not to be denied the win.
