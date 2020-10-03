  • October 3, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Cross helps Greenwood to district win - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Cross helps Greenwood to district win

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Box Score

Greenwood 39, Pecos 10

 

Pecos........................ 3.... 0     7     0   —    10

Greenwood............... 6.. 14     6   13   —    39

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Pecos: Kevin Leon 26 field goal, 2:34

Greenwood: Trey Cross 58 run (kick failed), 2:21

Second Quarter

Greenwood: Trey Cross 50 run (Rance Purser kick), 6:35.

Greenwood: Trey Cross 26 run (Rance Purser kick), 0:49.

Third Quarter

Pecos: Armando Ortega 41 run (Kevin Leon), 9:39.

Greenwood: Trey Cross 51 run (kick failed), 3:52.

Fourth Quarter

Greenwood: Trey Cross 24 run (Rance Purser kick), 11:28.

Greenwood:  Aaron Fikes 88 run (pass failed), 6:37.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                                     Pecos       Greenwood

First Downs.......................... 9.................... 19

Total Yards...................... 156.................. 528

Rushes-Yards............ 43-156............. 32-472

Passing Yards..................... 0.................... 56

Passing........................ 0-1-0............. 6-15-0

Fumbles-Lost................... 1-1................... 0-0

Punts-Avg.................... 7-34.8.............. 2-36.5

Penalties-Yards............. 5-30................. 3-20

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Pecos: Armando Ortega 16-95, Ezekiel Saldana 11-36, Abel Velasquez 6-17, Jo Sandoval 6-15, Brian Fuentes 2-4, Eli Sandoval 2-(-11).

Greenwood: Trey Cross 21-347, Aaron Fikes 6-116, John Breeden 4-21, Izaiah Ramirez 1-(-12)

Passing

Pecos: Eli Sandoval 0-1-0—0

Greenwood: Ty Flowers 6-15-0—56

Receiving

Pecos: None

Greenwood: Michael Gutierrez 2-37, Izaiah Ramirez 2-11, John Breeden 2-8

 

 

Posted: Saturday, October 3, 2020 12:08 am

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Cross helps Greenwood to district win By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

GREENWOOD The Greenwood Rangers began district play on the right note Friday as Trey Cross scored five touchdowns in a 39-10 victory against Pecos at J.M. King Memorial Stadium.

The Rangers moved to 3-2 overall and 1-0 in District 1-4A Division II.

“It was a good game,” Greenwood coach Rusty Purser said. “I would still say that we made plenty of mistakes early on in this game that have to get cleaned up but as far as finishing out a game and executing throughout a game, I think we did a good job of doing that tonight. This is really where we need to be in our stretch of district games.”

Both teams had a tough time getting much started in the first quarter as the first three drives resulted in punts.

Pecos (2-2, 0-1) managed to crack the scoreboard on the fourth offensive drive of the game when the Eagles drove deep into Rangers territory before settling for a 26-yard field goal from Kevin Leon with 2:34 left in the first quarter.

The Rangers’ offense managed to get going on their next drive, needing only one play to respond as Cross, who rushed for 347 yards, broke free for a 58-yard touchdown run with 2:21 left in the quarter and a 6-3 lead as Greenwood’s extra point attempt was no good.

Greenwood’s lead stayed at three points at the end of the first quarter.

The Rangers’ defense managed to hold the Eagles’ offense in check for the remainder of the first half.

Greenwood added to its lead when Cross scored his second touchdown of the game on a 50-yard carry and the Rangers converted the extra-point, taking a 13-3 lead with 6:35 left in the quarter.

Greenwood’s offense managed to get one more score out of Cross before halftime as the senior running back found the end zone on a 26-yard touchdown run with 49 seconds remaining as the Rangers had a 20-3 lead at the break.

A 41-yard touchdown run by Ezekiel Saldana helped bring the Eagles to a 20-10 deficit at the start of the second half.

However, the Rangers responded with 19 unanswered points to build a 39-10 lead by midway through the fourth quarter and were not to be denied the win.

>> Follow Michael Bauer on Twitter at @OAmichaelba

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in , , , , , , on Saturday, October 3, 2020 12:08 am.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
69°
Humidity: 45%
Winds: S at 16mph
Feels Like: 69°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 84°/Low 59°
Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 50s.

saturday

weather
High 91°/Low 55°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 50s.

sunday

weather
High 82°/Low 55°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]