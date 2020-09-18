  • September 18, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Crane holds off Kermit in high-scoring battle - Odessa American: Sports

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Crane holds off Kermit in high-scoring battle

Posted: Friday, September 18, 2020 11:21 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Crane holds off Kermit in high-scoring battle By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

CRANE In a game that wasn’t short of offense, Crane held off Kermit, 40-30, in nondistrict play Friday at El Ave Stadium.

The Golden Cranes (2-0) jumped to a 12-point lead in the first half before holding off a few comeback attempts from Kermit (0-3) in the second half.

Kermit took an early lead on a Zamarion Conally 15-yard touchdown reception from Jeremiah Salazar and led 8-0 after Bradley Peralta caught a pass for a two-point conversion.

Crane answered with three unanswered touchdowns before the first quarter was over as Trevor Owens capped the outburst with a 49-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jaxon Willis with 40 seconds on the clock, giving the Golden Cranes a 20-8 lead after 12 minutes.

The Yellow Jackets defense would get them back in the game in the second quarter as Mikial Burrola returned an interception of a Willis pass that was deflected at the line of scrimmage for a 6-yard touchdown. Salazar added the two-point conversion to cut Crane’s lead to four, 20-16, with 3:06 remaining before halftime.

The Golden Cranes’ defense returned the favor when Donny Bishop, who had a touchdown reception in the first quarter, found the end zone a second time after returning an interception 27 yards with 1:23 remaining in the first half.

Kermit began the second half on a promising note, scoring on a 53-yard pass from Salazar to John Fostel and Salazar’s two-point conversion pulled the Yellow Jackets within two, 26-24, with less than two minutes gone in the third quarter.

Crane responded with Willis spotting Owens for a 23-yard touchdown pass and Ronaldo Cervantes’ extra point extended the Golden Crane’s lead.

Kermit’s Joel Garcia hauled in a 25-yard touchdown pass with the two-point run coming up short with 2:17 on the clock to narrow the deficit to three.

Bishop responded for the Golden Cranes, scoring from a 22-pass from Willis to put Crane at a 40-30 lead.

Kermit had a few opportunities to come back but was unable to get more in the final stretch.

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

