HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Castillo enjoys contributing to Permian's rushing attack

Andy Castillo doesn’t mind sharing the ball with his teammates.
As long as the senior fullback at Permian is able to contribute to his team’s rushing attack, he’s fine.
This year, Castillo has made the most of his opportunities when he’s gotten the ball on offense, rushing for 308 yards on 69 carries, with five touchdowns.
Still, he says he still had a lot of things to learn when the season began and his teammates helped him push through.
“It’s easy to learn when they’ve got your back,” Castillo said. “I have a good coaching staff that has taught me everything that I need to know. When your teammates and your coaches have your back, it’s good.”
He may not be the leading rusher on the team but he’s still proven to be a dangerous threat.
“To be a part of this rushing attack is really good,” Castillo said. “I like to share the ball with my teammates. We have several weapons. Being a part of it is great.”
All that has helped the Panthers to an 8-2 overall record and a share of the District 2-6A title this season as Permian continues its playoff run.
“It’s amazing,” Castillo said. “It’s fun. We all get to share the ball. We’re having fun. It’s great to get to go out there and enjoy ourselves.”
Playing alongside Terran Limuel, Rodney Hall and Lucas Salazar, Castillo has become a main cog in the Panthers’ ground game.
“We work,” Castillo said. “That’s the thing. Everything has to be fast and physical. That’s just all it is. We have to work and go to the next level.”
Not the tallest player on the field at 5-foot-7, Castillo has made a big impact for the Panthers. Permian coach Jeff Ellison says his contribution to the Panthers’ offense has been priceless.
“When you meet Andy, he’s not a big guy but that doesn’t matter,” Ellison said. “He plays extremely hard. He’s one of our best blockers at the skill positions. He does an outstanding job.”
He’s managed to fit in well with the Panthers’ offense.
“With the type of offense that we run, having a fullback like him is crucial,” Ellison said. “He’s done a great job of that. He can carry the football and run hard.”
According to Ellison, another item that makes Castillo dangerous is his work ethic.
“He comes to work every day and is a great example for our younger players on how to be physical,” Ellison said. “He’s gotten better as the years have gone by. He hasn’t gotten a lot of playing time at times but he’s taking advantage of his opportunities.”
For Castillo, his post high school plans are still up in the air as he plans on majoring in business in college but not sure where just yet.
“I’m just trying to get to the next level and play for a big college program,” Castillo said.
Right now, he still wants to show what more he can do on the field.
“I still have a lot to prove,” Castillo said. “All I can do is do what I do best and run the ball and score.”
He’s hopeful that he’ll get to do just that when he and his teammates take the field Friday against Southlake Carroll in the area round of the playoffs in Abilene.
“We’re busy and focused on winning,” Castillo said. “That’s what we’re going to do.”
It’ll be a chance for the Panthers to avenge last year’s 48-7 loss to the Dragons in the regular season.
“I think we’ll come back stronger than we were last year and that we’re going to be the team to beat.”
Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.