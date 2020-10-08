HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bronchos struggle in season opener

LUBBOCK The Odessa High football team had waited a long time to take the field.
Unfortunately for the Bronchos, it did not go their way.
Lubbock Coronado, led by senior quarterback Sawyer Robertson, scored three touchdowns in the first five minutes of the game and never looked back as the Mustangs routed the Bronchos 49-0 Thursday at Lowrey Field.
It was the season opener for Odessa High. The Bronchos originally were scheduled to play Lubbock Monterey on Sept. 25, but that came was canceled when an Odessa High player tested positive for COVID-19.
Robertson finished the game completing 22 of 31 passes for 387 yards and five touchdowns before being taken out of the game early in the fourth quarter.
The Odessa High defense could not stop Robertson in the early going as the Mustangs marched down the field on a nine-play, 68-yard drive capped off by a 6-yard touchdown run by Robertson.
Things did not start off as well offensively for Odessa High as Lubbock Coronado’s J’Veion McCutcheon intercepted the Bronchos’ opening play on offense.
Robertson cashed in the chance quickly, connecting with Ke’Vondrick Carr from 17 yards out to go up 14-0.
After forcing the Bronchos to punt on their next possession, the Mustangs got on the board with their special teams as Izaiah Kelley returned the punt 74 yards for another score to make it 21-0 with 7:07 to go in the first quarter.
Robertson would strike quickly on Coronado’s next drive, finding Will Boyles for a 15-yard touchdown to go up 28-0 late in the first quarter.
Odessa High was looking for a spark on offense and couldn’t get one throughout the game, finishing with the Bronchos’ longest play in the first quarter coming on a 16-yard run by Diego Cervantes to give the Bronchos their initial first down of the game.
The drive stalled, however, and Odessa High was forced to punt.
Robertson added two more touchdown passes Eli Martinez in the first half: a 4-yard strike in the early moments of the second quarter and a 67-yard connection following another Odessa High punt.
Robertson added another strike to Martinez from 59 yards on the first possession of the second half for the Mustangs.
The Bronchos were able to get some movement on the ensuing drive as Cervantes connected with Daymein Jordan on a 20-yard pass. Jordan finished with 73 yards on three catches to lead Odessa High.
Odessa High intercepted Robertson twice. Joey Gutierrez intercepted a pass in the first half, while Aaron Hernandez intercepted a pass on the opening play of the fourth quarter.
