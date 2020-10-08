  • October 8, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bronchos struggle in season opener - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bronchos struggle in season opener

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
LUBBOCK CORONADO 49, ODESSA HIGH 0

Odessa High.......... 0       0       0       0     —         0

Lubbock Coronado. 28    14       7       0     —      49

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Lubbock Coronado: Sawyer Robertson 6 run (Devin Samples kick), 10:03. Drive: 9 plays, 68 yards, 1:57. Key play: Roberston connected with Cory Ferriera for a 32-yard pass to move the ball down to the Odessa High 23-yard line.  

Lubbock Coronado: Ke’Vondrick Carr 17 pass from Sawyer Robertson (Devin Samples kick), 9:42. Drive: 1 play, 17 yards, 0:10. Key play: J’Veion McCutcheon intercepted an Odessa High pass to set the Mustangs up in good field position.

Lubbock Coronado: Izaiah Kelley 74 punt return (Devin Samples kick), 7:07.

Lubbock Coronado: Will Boyles 15 pass from Sawyer Robertson (Devin Samples kick), 4:45. Drive: 3 plays, 49 yards, 0:37. Key play: Jay’Kel McCutcheon had consecutive runs of 17 yards each to start the drive for the Mustangs.

Second Quarter

Lubbock Coronado: Eli Martinez 4 pass form Sawyer Robertson (Devin Samples kick), 11:00. Drive: 5 plays, 77 yards, 1:30. Key play: Roberston connected with Cory Ferriera for a 33-yard pass to move the ball down to the Odessa High 40-yard line.  

Lubbock Coronado: Eli Martinez 67 pass form Sawyer Robertson (Devin Samples kick), 7:20. Drive: 1 play, 67 yards, 0:16.

Third Quarter

Lubbock Coronado: Eli Martinez 59 pass form Sawyer Robertson (Devin Samples kick), 6:00. Drive: 5 plays, 86 yards, 1:11. Key play: Antonio Malone has a run of 12 yards to set up the touchdown.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                                        Odessa High       L. Coronado

First Downs................... 7                               26

Total Yards................. 113                            555

Rushes-Yards............ 24-14                    19-161

Passing Yards................ 99                            394

Passing.................. 9-19-1                  25-37-2

Fumbles-Lost............... 1-0                             0-0

Punts-Avg............. 10-40.0                     1-30.0

Penalties-Yards........... 4-30                          4-40

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Odessa High: Kaleb Sims 9-19, Jaiden Byford 3-9, Diego Cervantes 9-2, Kason Sims 3-(-16).

Lubbock Coronado: Antonio Malone 10-86, Jay’Kel McCutcheon 7-72, Sawyer Robertson 1-6, Team 1-(-3).

Passing

Odessa High: Diego Cervantes 6-9-1—67, Kason Sims 3-10-0—32.

Lubbock Coronado: Sawyer Robertson 22-32-2—387, Jett Carroll 3-5-0—7.

Receiving

Odessa High: Daymien Jordan 3-73, Nathan Calvery 3-23, Jovanni Flotte 1-7, Jaiden Byford 1-(-1), Kaleb Sims 1-(-2)

Lubbock Coronado: Eli Martinez 5-145, Trevor Stephens, 7-82, Cory Ferriera 2-65, Will Boyles 4-59, Ke’Vondrick Carr 3-28, Jay’Kel McCutcheon 1-10, Antonio Malone 3-5.

Interceptions

Odessa High: Aaron Hernandez 1-36, Joey Gutierrez 1-5.

Lubbock Coronado: J’Veion McCutcheon 1-0.

 

Posted: Thursday, October 8, 2020 9:40 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bronchos struggle in season opener By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

LUBBOCK The Odessa High football team had waited a long time to take the field.

Unfortunately for the Bronchos, it did not go their way.

Lubbock Coronado, led by senior quarterback Sawyer Robertson, scored three touchdowns in the first five minutes of the game and never looked back as the Mustangs routed the Bronchos 49-0 Thursday at Lowrey Field.

It was the season opener for Odessa High. The Bronchos originally were scheduled to play Lubbock Monterey on Sept. 25, but that came was canceled when an Odessa High player tested positive for COVID-19.

Robertson finished the game completing 22 of 31 passes for 387 yards and five touchdowns before being taken out of the game early in the fourth quarter.

The Odessa High defense could not stop Robertson in the early going as the Mustangs marched down the field on a nine-play, 68-yard drive capped off by a 6-yard touchdown run by Robertson.

Things did not start off as well offensively for Odessa High as Lubbock Coronado’s J’Veion McCutcheon intercepted the Bronchos’ opening play on offense.

Robertson cashed in the chance quickly, connecting with Ke’Vondrick Carr from 17 yards out to go up 14-0.

After forcing the Bronchos to punt on their next possession, the Mustangs got on the board with their special teams as Izaiah Kelley returned the punt 74 yards for another score to make it 21-0 with 7:07 to go in the first quarter.

Robertson would strike quickly on Coronado’s next drive, finding Will Boyles for a 15-yard touchdown to go up 28-0 late in the first quarter.

Odessa High was looking for a spark on offense and couldn’t get one throughout the game, finishing with the Bronchos’ longest play in the first quarter coming on a 16-yard run by Diego Cervantes to give the Bronchos their initial first down of the game.

The drive stalled, however, and Odessa High was forced to punt.

Robertson added two more touchdown passes Eli Martinez in the first half: a 4-yard strike in the early moments of the second quarter and a 67-yard connection following another Odessa High punt.

Robertson added another strike to Martinez from 59 yards on the first possession of the second half for the Mustangs.

The Bronchos were able to get some movement on the ensuing drive as Cervantes connected with Daymein Jordan on a 20-yard pass. Jordan finished with 73 yards on three catches to lead Odessa High.

Odessa High intercepted Robertson twice. Joey Gutierrez intercepted a pass in the first half, while Aaron Hernandez intercepted a pass on the opening play of the fourth quarter.

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas

Posted in , , , , , on Thursday, October 8, 2020 9:40 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
73°
Humidity: 34%
Winds: SE at 12mph
Feels Like: 73°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 88°/Low 56°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 50s.

friday

weather
High 93°/Low 59°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 50s.

saturday

weather
High 99°/Low 60°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]