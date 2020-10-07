HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bronchos rushing to get season started

Odessa High’s football coach Danny Servance has prided himself on having a strong running game leading the way during his tenure with the program.
As the team prepares to finally open the 2020 season, Servance is hoping that a pair of backs can help be the driving force for the Bronchos’ offense.
Junior Kaleb Sims and senior Jaiden Byford are the next backs up and Servance has high expectations for both players.
“We’ve got two guys that provide that one-two punch and are different style backs,” Servance said. “One is more of that power guy and another that’s more of a scat back. We like having that change of pace.”
Byford is the ‘scat back’ as described by Servance and has worked through the freshman and junior varsity teams during his time at Odessa High. Now in his senior season, Byford says he’s ready to take advantage of the opportunity presented to him.
“I’m just excited,” Byford said. “I’m just ready to show what we can do on the varsity level.”
He’ll be sharing the backfield with Sims, who played at Lamesa last season while his father, Rodney Sims, was the head coach.
The elder Sims is now on staff as an assistant coach and Kaleb added that he’s ready to show what he can do. He added that everyone on the team has been welcoming towards him as one of the new members on the team.
“They’ve done a great job,” Sims said. “They told me what I needed to do from the start and I feel like I’ve started to get things down since I got here.”
With Byford providing the quickness, Sims is expected to provide the power in the Bronchos’ backfield. Sims said that he’s also improved greatly on another dimension to his game.
“I would definitely say my eyes and reading the run,” Sims said on his biggest strength. “I’m not as fast so I try to use my eyes to my advantage.”
Servance said that he’s seen the work that both Byford and Sims have done to be in this position to take charge. He’s now ready to put that to use in a game and not just at practice.
“Jaiden is anxious to show what he can do,” Servance said. “He’s done a great job in the offseason with his body and adding more muscle in the weight room and he’s put himself in a position to be successful.”
On Sims, Servance added: “Kaleb is a coach’s kid and he just has a tremendous work ethic. He wants to do well and I’m just waiting to see what he’s going to do in a game situation just like everybody else.
Sims is looking to be next in line as one of the go-to backs for Odessa High which included Senjun McGarity, Michael Salas and Josh Lara over the course of the last two seasons.
McGarity and Salas, who both graduated last year, accounted for 1,103 yards and seven touchdowns, with the running game accounting for 65.9 percent of Odessa High’s offensive plays in 2019.
“I think Kaleb and I are both skilled running backs,” Byford said. “When we do our part, it’s all good but we need everybody to step up so we can get those extra yards.”
Each of them will have their roles to play and that will be apparent early as the Bronchos will try to control the ball and keep it out of the hands of Lubbock Coronado quarterback Sawyer Robertson and the rest of the up-tempo Mustangs’ offense.
More than anything, however, they’re just anxious to get on the field after the scheduled season opener against Lubbock Monterey was canceled following a positive COVID-19 test for an Odessa High players.
“I’m just real happy that we’re getting a chance to play Thursday,” Byford said. “We’ve already missed two games so I’m just anxious to get started and get going.”
