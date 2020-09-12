HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Big plays lift Greenwood past Andrews

MIDLAND The Greenwood football team pounded the ball for 254 yards rushing and the defense intercepted Andrews three times as the Rangers held on for a 36-29 victory Friday at Grande Communications Stadium.
Trey Cross led the way for Greenwood, finishing with 134 yards on 21 carries and three scores. Aaron Fikes added 93 yards rushing on 13 carries and a touchdown run.
Greenwood (2-1 overall) was able to take get on the board in rapid fashion by taking advantage of some early Andrews miscues.
After stopping Andrews (2-1) on fourth down near midfield, Trey Cross cashed in the short field and sprinted 50 yards to the end zone for the opening score of the game. Just 19 seconds later, the Rangers they quickly found the end zone again after a 35-yard interception return from Riley Butts to make it 14-0 in the blink of an eye.
“It was a lot nicer start than what we had in a while and we finally made those big plays,” Greenwood head coach Rusty Purser said. “We finally made those and that was kind of lacking so far because we lived off of those last year.
“We really needed to get that done tonight.”
Despite the early setback, the Mustangs settled in and came up with a few big plays of their own. Andrews got on the board on the ensuing drive as E.J. Lopez connected with Brock Tijerina for a 23-yard touchdown on fourth down and 14 to get the Mustangs on the board. Lopez also converted a fourth down earlier in the drive with a 2-yard run to keep the drive alive.
Lopez finished with 296 yards passing on 21 of 44 attempts with two touchdown passes and three interceptions.
It appeared the Mustangs captured some momentum on the next drive after stopping Greenwood on downs. However, the momentum stalled out after a bad punt just inside Greenwood territory to give the Rangers good field position.
Greenwood cashed it in again as Cross finished the job with a 30-yard touchdown run for his second run of the half.
Despite the miscues, the Mustangs answered as Lopez found Eddie Velasquez on a 49-yard touchdown strike with 4:15 left in the half.
Each team had one final drive in the half to add more points on the board. Neither side was able to convert those opportunities.
The Mustangs also saw a pair of opportunities go by the wayside early in the second half. Andrews got the ball inside the red zone before Izaiah Ramirez intercepted a pass in the end zone to end the threat. The Mustangs caught a break after a bad snap on a Greenwood punt. The Rangers defense held, however, as Fernando Prendis connected on a 21-yard field goal to make it 21-17.
That would be as close as Andrews got the rest of the night as Cross added a two-yard touchdown run on the Rangers’ next drive that was set up by a 55-yard reception by Ramirez to Flowers to put the Rangers in the red zone.
After a Troy Cross interception, the Rangers scored on their next drive with a 36-yard run from Fikes.
The Mustangs scored twice in the final quarter to make things close and nearly recovered the onside kick that would have given Andrews a chance. Greenwood recovered to end the Mustangs’ chances.
Despite the loss, Andrews head coach Ralph Mason said he was impressed by his team’s resiliency to give them a chance late.
“We knew that (Greenwood’s) defense was going to be tough,” Andrews head coach Ralph Mason said. “We knew that they were going to make us work and our kids showed a little bit tonight.
“I’m very proud of them.”
