HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Big plays help Wink get past Sudan

DENVER CITY The Wink football team returned to the field Thursday for the first time in two weeks looking to start what could potentially be another long playoff run.
It took some time for the Wildcats to get going, but they got a spark thanks to some big plays.
Mason Morgan scored five total touchdowns — four of them in the first half — and Kanon Gibson threw for three scores as Wink pulled away for a 53-29 victory against Sudan in a Class 2A Division II bi-district game at Mustang Stadium.
The Wildcats (10-1 overall) advanced to the area round to play No. 2 Wellington at 7 p.m. Friday at the Mustang Bowl in Sweetwater. The Skyrockets defeated Gruver 30-0 in its bi-district game Thursday night in Canyon. Sudan finished its season at 5-6.
“I felt like we were a little bit rusty starting off and it kind of took some time for us to get back in the speed of things,” Wink head coach Brian Gibson said. “But our kids always played hard. They play with a lot of emotion and passion and I love coaching them. They’re a tremendous group.”
It did not take long for either team to get on the scoreboard.
Wink needed just three plays on its opening possession to drive 60 yards, capping it off with a 10-yard touchdown catch by Morgan from Kanon Gibson.
The Hornets showed that they had an answer as quarterback Bode Box took the second play from scrimmage and ran it 82 yards for a score of his own. The extra point gave Sudan an early 7-6 lead.
The next series for both teams ended with takeaways.
Sudan’s Michael Limon recovered a Wink fumble inside Hornets territory before Jordan Tally got the ball back with an interception off a deflection inside Wildcats territory.
Wink was able to cash its chance as Morgan scored his second touchdown of the night on a 19-yard run with 3:33 left in the first quarter. The Wildcats converted a two-point try and regained a lead they would not relinquish.
Morgan added that the ensuing turnovers gave his team a boost when needed.
“We were able to come out there and put one on the board real quick,” Morgan said. “We just used that to find that momentum and use it for the game.”
Sudan stayed in the game into the second quarter as the Hornets' Lane Wilson intercepted a Wildcats pass as Wink was driving in the red zone.
That chance to rally quickly vanished, however, when Brock Gibson intercepted the ensuing Sudan pass and returned it 15 yards for a score to build a 20-7 advantage. Gibson also had 147 yards receiving and a score.
Morgan added touchdown runs of 56 and 4 yards on the Wildcats’ next two possessions to build a 33-7 lead and cap off a run of 27 unanswered points to close the half. He finished with 135 yards rushing and three scores and also caught two touchdown passes.
“Wink is just so much bigger than us up front and they kept mashing on us and wearing on us,” Sudan head coach John Cornelius said. “On top of that, they threw the ball really well tonight and we were a little bit outgunned."
Kanon Gibson kept the Wildcats rolling in the second half with a pair of third-quarter touchdown passes to Junior Quiroz and Morgan from 9 and 15 yards, respectively. He finished 17 of 24 passing for 291 yards yards along with 87 rushing. Most of the second half was played with a running clock.
“My line gave me a lot of time to throw and the receivers did a great job catching the ball,” Kanon Gibson said. “I can just put it out there and they’re going to get it.”
Box added two touchdown passes in the second half for the Hornets.