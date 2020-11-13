  • November 13, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Big plays help Wink get past Sudan - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Big plays help Wink get past Sudan

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Wink 53, Sudan 29

CLASS 2A DIVISION II BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFF GAME

AT MUSTANG STADIUM, DENVER CITY

 

Sudan.................. 7       0       8    14     —      29

Wink.................. 14    19    20       0     —      53

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Wink: Mason Morgan 10 pass from Kanon Gibson (kick failed), 11:34.

Sudan: Bode Box 82 run (Abram Rodriguez kick), 10:04.

Wink: Mason Morgan 19 run (Brock Gibson pass from Kanon Gibson), 3:04.

Second Quarter

Wink: Brock Gibson 15 interception return (run failed), 7:48.

Wink: Mason Morgan 56 run (Brock Gibson kick), 5:34.

Wink: Mason Morgan 4 run (kick failed), 0:24.

Third Quarter

Wink: Junior Quiroz 9 pass from Kanon Gibson (Brock Gibson kick), 9:13.

Sudan: Lane Wilson 14 pass from Bode Box (Callen Cannon run), 8:58.

Wink: Junior Quiroz 5 run (kick failed), 7:03.

Wink: Mason Morgan 15 pass from Kanon Gibson (Brock Gibson kick), 3:33.

Fourth Quarter

Sudan: Rustin Penrod 1 run (kick blocked), 9:13.

Sudan: Rustin Penrod 95 pass from Bode Box (Sebastian Juarez pass from Josue Cervera), 3:31.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                                  Sudan                        Wink

First Downs.................. 11                               20

Total Yards................. 257                            561

Rushes-Yards.......... 23-103                    29-270

Passing...................... 154                            291

Comp-Att-Int........... 9-16-3                  17-24-1

Fumbles-Lost............... 2-0                             2-1

Punts-Avg............... 4-34.5                     1-43.0

Penalties-Yards........... 4-30                       9-100

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Sudan: Bode Box 5-85, Callen Cannon, 9-24, Rustin Penrod 8-0, Garison Bohler 1-(-6).

Wink: Mason Morgan 11-135, Kanon Gibson 12-87, Junior Quiroz 5-47, Bryan Wilcox 1-1.

Passing

Sudan: Bode Box 8-15-3—150, Garison Bolder 1-1-0—4.

Wink: Kanon Gibson 17-24-1—291.

Receiving

Sudan: Callen Cannon 1-2, Lane Wilson 1-4, Salvador Juarez 2-16.

Wink: Brock Gibson 6-147, Junior Quiroz 5-60, Grabiel Muniz 2-34, Mason Morgan 3-26, Braden Dunlap 1-24.

Interceptions

Sudan: Lane Wilson 1-5.

Wink: Brock Gibson 1-15, Kanon Gibson 1-2, Jordan Tally 1-0.

Related Galleries

icon-collection HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wink vs. Sudan
 By Tony Venegas Tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649

Posted: Thursday, November 12, 2020 11:07 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Big plays help Wink get past Sudan By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

DENVER CITY The Wink football team returned to the field Thursday for the first time in two weeks looking to start what could potentially be another long playoff run.

It took some time for the Wildcats to get going, but they got a spark thanks to some big plays.

Mason Morgan scored five total touchdowns — four of them in the first half — and Kanon Gibson threw for three scores as Wink pulled away for a 53-29 victory against Sudan in a Class 2A Division II bi-district game at Mustang Stadium.

The Wildcats (10-1 overall) advanced to the area round to play No. 2 Wellington at 7 p.m. Friday at the Mustang Bowl in Sweetwater. The Skyrockets defeated Gruver 30-0 in its bi-district game Thursday night in Canyon. Sudan finished its season at 5-6.

“I felt like we were a little bit rusty starting off and it kind of took some time for us to get back in the speed of things,” Wink head coach Brian Gibson said. “But our kids always played hard. They play with a lot of emotion and passion and I love coaching them. They’re a tremendous group.”

It did not take long for either team to get on the scoreboard.

Wink needed just three plays on its opening possession to drive 60 yards, capping it off with a 10-yard touchdown catch by Morgan from Kanon Gibson.

The Hornets showed that they had an answer as quarterback Bode Box took the second play from scrimmage and ran it 82 yards for a score of his own. The extra point gave Sudan an early 7-6 lead.

The next series for both teams ended with takeaways.

Sudan’s Michael Limon recovered a Wink fumble inside Hornets territory before Jordan Tally got the ball back with an interception off a deflection inside Wildcats territory.

Wink was able to cash its chance as Morgan scored his second touchdown of the night on a 19-yard run with 3:33 left in the first quarter. The Wildcats converted a two-point try and regained a lead they would not relinquish.

Morgan added that the ensuing turnovers gave his team a boost when needed.

“We were able to come out there and put one on the board real quick,” Morgan said. “We just used that to find that momentum and use it for the game.”

Sudan stayed in the game into the second quarter as the Hornets' Lane Wilson intercepted a Wildcats pass as Wink was driving in the red zone.

That chance to rally quickly vanished, however, when Brock Gibson intercepted the ensuing Sudan pass and returned it 15 yards for a score to build a 20-7 advantage. Gibson also had 147 yards receiving and a score.

Morgan added touchdown runs of 56 and 4 yards on the Wildcats’ next two possessions to build a 33-7 lead and cap off a run of 27 unanswered points to close the half. He finished with 135 yards rushing and three scores and also caught two touchdown passes.

“Wink is just so much bigger than us up front and they kept mashing on us and wearing on us,” Sudan head coach John Cornelius said. “On top of that, they threw the ball really well tonight and we were a little bit outgunned."

Kanon Gibson kept the Wildcats rolling in the second half with a pair of third-quarter touchdown passes to Junior Quiroz and Morgan from 9 and 15 yards, respectively. He finished 17 of 24 passing for 291 yards yards along with 87  rushing. Most of the second half was played with a running clock.

“My line gave me a lot of time to throw and the receivers did a great job catching the ball,” Kanon Gibson said. “I can just put it out there and they’re going to get it.”

Box added two touchdown passes in the second half for the Hornets.

Posted in , , , , , , , on Thursday, November 12, 2020 11:07 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
54°
Humidity: 39%
Winds: ENE at 17mph
Feels Like: 49°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 79°/Low 46°
Cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 40s.

friday

weather
High 53°/Low 50°
Cloudy. Highs in the low 50s with temperatures nearly steady overnight.

saturday

weather
High 80°/Low 41°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]