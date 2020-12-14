HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Balmorhea-Richland Springs title game postponed due to COVID-19

The Class 1A Division II state championship football game between Balmorhea and Richland Springs has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns at Balmorhea.
The news was first reported on social media Monday prior to the official announcement from the University Interscholastic League.
Balmorhea ISD superintendent John Massey said that he was notified Sunday night of a confirmed positive COVID-19 case within the program.
The game was scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington as the first of seven state championship games this week from Class 1A through 4A.
The Bears were set to make their third championship game appearance against a Coyotes program aiming for their 10th state title. The two teams met in the 2016 championship game.
All of the other state championship games were still on schedule as of Monday morning.
“The kids are pretty disappointed,” head coach Vance Jones said. “They were getting ready to go on the bus tomorrow and go. It’s natural that they are disappointed but they understand that we’re not done yet. We just have to wait a little bit longer now.”
Jones added that the team will be required to quarantine for two weeks and he hopes that his team would get a “week or so” to practice before getting to play.
According to the UIL Football Playoff Handbook, “if one or both teams are unable to play in the state championship game due to COVID-19, teams will be allowed to re-schedule games at a site determined by both schools.” The rescheduled game must be completed by Jan. 16.
Jones and Massey both indicated that a new time, date and place for the title game had not been determined but that it would not take place at AT&T Stadium.