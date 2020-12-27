  • December 27, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Balmorhea-Richland Springs state title game rescheduled

The Balmorhea Bears have a new date for their chance to play for a state title.

Balmorhea ISD announced on social media Sunday that the Class 1A Division II state title game against Richland Springs had been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 5, 2021, at San Angelo Stadium in San Angelo.

The game was previously scheduled to be played Dec. 16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington before COVID-19 issues at Balmorhea caused the game to be postponed.

According to the UIL Football Playoff Information Handbook, if one or both teams are unable to play in the state championship game due to COVID-19, teams will be allowed to reschedule games by Jan. 16.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

