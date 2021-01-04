HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Balmorhea ready for delayed Class 1A Division II title tilt

When the Class 1A Division II state football championship game was postponed Dec. 14, Balmorhea head coach Vance Jones had a simple message for his players: “Stay healthy and stay quarantined.”
After 33 days since their last game and a switch of the calendar from 2020 to 2021, the Bears get another chance to win the first state title in program history as they face Richland Springs at 6 p.m. today at San Angelo Stadium in San Angelo.
The game was originally scheduled to be played Dec. 16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington with the other state title games from Class 1A-4A. That was put on pause, however, when the game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Balmorhea program.
Even before the team returned to practice, the most important goal on Jones’ mind was to get his team back in a good frame of mind and help his team understand that the goal of a state title was still within reach.
“Once we got over that, they were fine and ready to go,” Jones said. “They’re just ready to play.
“We’re going for the gold. It doesn’t matter where we’re playing.”
Jones said that the team returned to practice Dec. 28, giving the players a full week to get back up to game speed.
One challenge that was presented was the weather. A snowstorm that moved through the Permian Basin dumped about 8 inches of snow in Balmorhea, according to Jones.
That meant the Bears had to come up with different plans for practicing.
Despite the circumstances, Jones credited his team with being prepared and ready to work.
“I’ve been really impressed with how we kept ourselves in shape during the quarantine,” Jones said. “We’ve had a really good week of practice and I feel like that we’re back to where we were just before we were going to play the last time.”
Jones also understands the challenge he has ahead of his team against a top-flight program in Richland Springs.
The Coyotes enter the game as the defending state champion and have won a UIL-best nine state titles in program history. Class 5A Aledo is the only other program in Texas that can match the Coyotes’ success.
There is also some familiarity against each other.
Richland Springs (12-0 overall) has won the previous three meetings, including a 96-50 victory in the 2016 state title game.
Leading the Coyotes is head coach Jerry Burkhart, who is 9-0 in state title games with the team.
“They graduated a lot of kids from last year’s team but they’re still very good, well coached, disciplined and they know what they’re doing,” Jones said. “It’ll be a challenge.
“We’re going to have to step up and bring our A-game.”
The Bears’ defensive focus will be turned to slowing down Landon Burkhart, who has accounted for 2,424 yards and 47 touchdowns this season for the Coyotes.
“Jadeyn Bryant leads the defense with 70.5 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and 12 fumble recoveries.
“They’re going to give it everything they’ve got to get that 10th title and we’re working hard just to get our first one,” Jones said. “The main thing with us is just to be consistent, do what we do and not try to make any mental mistakes.”
This is the third state title game appearance for the Bears and the first since 2017.
Balmorhea (11-1) lost that year when the dozen seniors who make up this year’s team were freshmen.
Balmorhea has leaned on that experience to get back to this point. The Bears trailed at halftime in each of their last three playoff games, against Jayton, Matador Motley County and Groom, before coming back to win each of those games.
Jones hopes to lean on that again and is looking to win his fourth state title as a head coach after leading Marathon and Garden City to state championships as well.
“Every one of them is special,” Jones said of his state titles. “This will be my eighth trip to the state title and hopefully we can get that win.
“This one would be special because it’s been so unique with the things that we’ve had to go through. It’s one of those things that you’ll always remember.”
