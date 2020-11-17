  • November 17, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Attendance limited for Permian-San Angelo Central game - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Attendance limited for Permian-San Angelo Central game

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, November 17, 2020 7:23 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Attendance limited for Permian-San Angelo Central game OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

San Angelo ISD announced Tuesday it would be limiting stadium capacity for the Permian and San Angelo Central football game to 2,500 attendees due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the area.

Tickets will be limited to four per household for Central players directly participating in the game on the field, dance team, JROTC, band and cheer.

The ECISD Athletic Department also announced on social media that tickets for the parents of Permian players will go on sale beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday at Ratliff Stadium.

The Panthers and Bobcats are scheduled to face off at 7 p.m. Friday in San Angelo Stadium.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 7:23 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
61°
Humidity: 52%
Winds: SSE at 11mph
Feels Like: 59°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 73°/Low 45°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 40s.

wednesday

weather
High 74°/Low 49°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

thursday

weather
High 79°/Low 51°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]