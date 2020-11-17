HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Attendance limited for Permian-San Angelo Central game

San Angelo ISD announced Tuesday it would be limiting stadium capacity for the Permian and San Angelo Central football game to 2,500 attendees due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the area.
Tickets will be limited to four per household for Central players directly participating in the game on the field, dance team, JROTC, band and cheer.
The ECISD Athletic Department also announced on social media that tickets for the parents of Permian players will go on sale beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday at Ratliff Stadium.
The Panthers and Bobcats are scheduled to face off at 7 p.m. Friday in San Angelo Stadium.
