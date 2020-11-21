HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Area Round Wrapup

Dumas 31, Andrews 20
PLAINVIEW The Andrews Mustangs saw their season come to an end Thursday with a loss to Dumas in the area round of the Class 4A Division I playoffs at Sherwood Memorial Stadium.
With the loss, Andrews ended the season at 8-4 while Dumas (11-1) will advance to play Springtown in the regional round.
The Mustangs had a strong first half, building a 20-7 lead at the break before the Demons used a 21-point third quarter surge to take control. Andrews’ offense was held scoreless in the second half.
Andrews quarterback E.J. Lopez finished 27 of 54 for 370 yards with three scores and two interceptions. Markeese Lawrence had 13 receptions for 237 yards and caught two touchdowns.
Dumas quarterback Spencer Williams threw for 170 yards and two scores in the victory.
Andrews.................. 14.... 6 0 0 — 20
Dumas...................... 7.... 0 21 3 — 31
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
Dumas: James Bednorz 4 run, (Ah Lee Yart Kick), 7:29.
Andrews: Markeese Lawrence 14 pass from E.J. Lopez, (Manuel Rojo kick), 6:21
Andrews: A.J. Britten 2 pass from E. J. Lopez, (Manuel Rojo kick), 1:55.
Second Quarter
Andrews: Markeese Lawrence 24 pass from E.J. Lopez (kick blocked), 2:44..
Third Quarter
Dumas: Juan Romero 4 pass from Spencer Williams, (Ah Lee Yart kick), 6:48
Dumas: Jacob Mares 21 run, (Ah Lee Yart kick) 3:22.
Dumas: Victor Chavez 19 pass from Spencer Williams, (Ah Lee Yart kick), 2:23..
Fourth Quarter
Dumas: FG Ah Lee Yart 38, 10:09.
———
TEAM STATISTICS
Andrews Dumas
First Downs........................ 19.................... 18
Total Yards...................... 372.................. 297
Rushes-Yards................ 17-2............. 44-127
Passing........................... 370.................. 170
Comp-Att-Int............. 27-54-2........... 12-21-0
Fumbles-Lost................... 1-0................... 1-0
Punts-Avg.................... 6-29.3.............. 7-43.9
Penalties-Yards............. 5-40................. 8-69
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Andrews: Lucas Esparza 5-23, Luis Cervantes 5-8, Brock Tijerina 1-(-1), E.J. Lopez 6-(-28)
Dumas: Jacob Mares 12-50, Spencer Williams 22-45, J. Romero 7-22, James Bednorz 2-7.
Passing
Andrews: E.J. Lopez 27-54-2—370.
Dumas: Spencer Williams 12-21-0—170
Receiving
Andrews: Markeese Lawrence 13-237, A.J. Britten 4-62, Cody Cabrera 5-33, Manuel Rojo 2-22, Anthony Trevino 2-18, Jose Bustamante 1-(-2).
Dumas: Juan Romero 5-99, Victor Chavez 5-49, Louis Ortiz 1-9.
Canyon 59, Fort Stockton 7
WOLFFORTH The Fort Stockton football team reached the end of the road for the 2020 season Thursday as the Panthers fell 59-7 to Canyon at Peoples Bank Stadium in a Class 4A Division I area playoff game.
Canyon (10-1) jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. The Eagles were led by Jay Defoor, who threw for 234 yards and four touchdowns. Joe Shaw finished as the leading receiver with five catches for 133 yards and two scores.
The Panthers lone score came in the second quarter. Fort Stockton, which had won four in a row, finished its season at 5-6.
The Eagles will play Decatur in the regional round at 3 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium.
AUBREY 21, GREENWOOD 17
ABILENE The season came to an end in heartbreaking fashion Saturday for Greenwood as the Rangers fell to Aubrey in a Class 4A Division II playoff game at Wildcat Stadium.
With under a minute remaining in the game and leading 17-14, the Rangers took over after Aubrey missed a field goal. The Rangers attempted to kneel out the clock and lost a fumble which gave the Chaparrals the ball back.
Aubrey got the ball and scored with 40 seconds left and blocked a final chance from Greenwood to get the victory.
Greenwood ends the season at 6-4. Aubrey advances to play Graham in the regional semifinals.
Childress 35, Crane 25
SHALLOWATER The Crane Golden Cranes were unable to hang on to their halftime lead Thursday as Childress rallied in the second half in the Class 3A Division II area playoff round at Todd Field.
The Golden Cranes (8-2 overall) took a 13-7 lead at the half after holding the Bobcats scoreless in the second quarter. The Bobcats (9-2) then scored 14 points each in the third and fourth quarters to retake control.
Crane quarterback Jaxon Willis threw for 294 yards on 27 of 43 passing and also rushed for 52 yards. Trevor Owens had five receptions for 118 yards for the Golden Cranes.
Childress will face Spearman in the regional semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday at Happy State Bank Stadium in Canyon.
Childress.................. 7.... 0 14 14 — 35
Crane........................ 6.... 6 6 7 — 25
SCORING SUMMARY
None reported
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Childress: None reported.
Crane: Jaxon Willis 13-52, Donny Bishop 3-32, Jeren McDonald 12-31.
Passing
Childress: None reported.
Crane: Jaxon Wills 27-43-0—294.
Receiving
Childress: None reported.
Crane: Trevor Owens 5-118, Donny Bishop 12-84, Ronaldo Cervantes 5-52, Joshua Rocha 2-24, Jeren McDonald 2-11, Juan Pulido 1-5.
IDALOU 49, ALPINE 0
ANDREWS The season came to an end Thursday for the Alpine football team as the Fightin’ Bucks were shut out by unbeaten Idalou in a Class 3A Division II area playoff at the Mustang Bowl.
The Wildcats jumped out to a fast start with a 14-0 lead after the opening quarter and never looked back. Allen Vargas led Alpine with 56 yards rushing.
Idalou faces Canadian in the regional semifinals at 2 p.m. Friday at Happy State Bank Stadium in Canyon. Alpine finishes the season at 7-5.
Idalou...................... 14.. 14 14 7 — 49
Alpine........................ 0.... 0 0 0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
None reported
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Idalou: None reported.
Alpine: Allen Vargas 22-56, Isaiah Nunez 3-26, Cody Barragan 4-9, Oscar Velasquez 1-2, Blake Billings 2-1, Jeremy Dominguez 3-1, Trey Ervin 2-(-10).
Passing
Idalou: None reported.
Alpine: Jeremy Domingeuez 5-12-2—34, Trey Ervin 0-1-0—0.
Receiving
Idalou: None reported
Alpine: Cody Barragan 1-5, Blake Billings 1-3.
McCamey 34, Wheeler 31
ABERNATHY The Badgers held on Friday against Wheeler to keep their season going with a three-point win in the Class 2A Division II area playoff round contest at Antelope Stadium.
McCamey quarterback Ivan Rubio went 14 of 25 passes for 247 yards while also rushing for 50 yards on 11 carries.
Brayden Fuentes had seven receptions for 138 yards to lead the Badgers (10-1 overall) while Matt Rosas had two for 71 yards. Fuentes and Rosas also stepped up on defense by leading the team with 16 and 15 tackles, respectively.
Angel Alonzo added 10 tackles for the Badgers, while Orlando Rodriguez and Jayson Pagan each had nine.
Wheeler finishes the season at 9-3.
McCamey will next face Stratford in the regional semifinal at 6 p.m. Friday at Todd Field in Shallowater.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
McCamey: Ivan Rubio 11-50, Noah Torres 5-35, Matt Rosas 5-19, Zachary Rosas 3-3, Jayson Pagan 1-0.
Wheeler: None reported
Passing
McCamey: Ivan Rubio 14-25-1—247.
Wheeler: None reported.
Receiving
McCamey: Brayden Fuentes 7-138, Matt Rosas 2-71, Caden Johnson 2-19, Zachary Rosas 1-10, Nano Rodriguez 2-9/
Wheeler: None reported.
Wellington 34, Wink 28
SWEETWATER A third-quarter rally proved to be the difference Friday for Wink as the Wildcats fell to Wellington in a Class 2A Division II area playoff at the Mustang Bowl.
The Wildcats (10-2 overall) and Skyrockets were tied at 14-14 at halftime before Wellington outscored Wink 20-7 in the third quarter, then holding off a late comeback halftime by Wink.
Kanon Gibson went 18 of 30 for 320 yards passing for the Wildcats while also rushing for 31 yards on 20 carries. Brock Gibson had nine receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown.
The Skyrockets will next face Vega in the regional semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday at Bulldog Stadium in Borger.
Wink.......................... 7.... 7 7 7 — 28
Wellington................ 6.... 8 20 0 — 34
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
Wink: Grabiel Muniz 10 pass from Kanon Gibson (Brock Gibson kick)
Wellington: 16 run (kick failed)
Second Quarter
Wink: Jordan Tally 58 pass from Kanon Gibson (Brock Gibson kick).
Wellington: 77 pass (conversion good).
Third Quarter
Wellington: 15 run (conversion faiiled).
Wellington: 21 fumble return (conversion failed).
Wink: Braden Dunlap 21 pass from Kanon Gibson (Brock Gibson kick).
Wellington: 75 run (conversion good).
Fourth Quarter
Wink: Brock Gibson 36 pass from Kanon Gibson (Brock Gibson kick).
———
TEAM STATISTICS
Wink Wellington
First Downs........................ 19.................... 14
Total Yards...................... 372.................. 327
Rushes-Yards.............. 29-52............. 45-313
Passing........................... 320.................... 14
Comp-Att-Int............. 18-30-0............... 1-2-0
Fumbles-Lost................... 1-0................... 0-0
Punts-Avg....................... 2-40................. 2-40
Penalties-Yards............. 9-83................. 5-34
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Wink: Kanon Gibson 20-31, Mason Morgan 7-16, Junior Quiroz 2-5.
Wellington: None reported.
Passing
Wink: Kanon Gibson 18-30-0—320.
Wellington: None reported.
Receiving
Wink: Brock Gibson 9-145, Gabriel Muniz 6-65, Jordan Tally 1-58, Junior Quiroz 1-31, Braden Dunlap 1-21.
Wellington: None reported.
Sterling City 100, Rankin 88
BIG LAKE The playoff run for Rankin came to an end as the Red Devils fell to unbeaten Sterling City in a Class 1A Division I regional playoff at James H. Bird Memorial Stadium.
It was a back-and-forth battle from start to finish as Sterling City led 60-56 at halftime before holding on late for the victory.
The Eagles (11-0) will play Westbrook in the state quarterfinals at 5 p.m. Saturday at Wolf Stadium in Colorado City. Rankin finishes the season at 9-2.
Balmorhea 90, Jayton 46
GARDEN CITY Balmorhea kept things rolling along Thursday in its latest playoff matchup as the Bears pulled away from Jayton in a Class 1A Division II regional playoff game at Bearkat Stadium.
Balmorhea (9-1) outscored No. 2 ranked-Jayton (10-2) 44-8 in the second half to advance to the next round. The Bears will face last year’s state runner-up Matador Motley County at 6:30 p.m. Friday back at Bearkat Stadium. Motley County defeated Blackwell 64-16 in its regional final.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.