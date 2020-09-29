HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Area notebook for Sept. 29

Two area districts start league competition this week after reworking their schedules to provide a buffer in case of disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
District 1-4A Division II and District 1-3A Division I both moved games up a week to have Nov. 6 available for any necessary makeup games. District 2-4A Division I, which has four teams, made the same move, but won’t start district play until Oct. 16.
Pecos coach Chad Olson, whose Eagles now visit Greenwood on Friday, said the move was to ensure playoff qualifiers were determined on the field and not in a meeting.
For 1-3A D1, which has six teams, and 2-4A DI, the move was easily made by moving district-wide open dates to the end of the season and sliding everything up a week. For five-team 1-4ADI, it required four teams to drop nondistrict opponents scheduled for this week.
“The end result of all this is to get your district games in,” Olson said. “That’s what you want. Yeah, we want to play 10 games and get all the games in, but nondistrict games don’t play into that playoff scenario.
“We were just lucky to find a way to make things work to where we would have the opportunity, if anybody ran into some COVID issues, that we could move things around and give our kids a chance to play. You don’t want a something else making the determination of getting to go to the playoffs or not. At the end of the day, we wanted the play on the field to determine who was going to represent our district in the playoffs.”
Monahans, which has the district bye this week, was able to keep its scheduled game with Seminole, which Loboes coach Fred Staugh was “extremely important.”
“We get to keep having reps at game speed just because we had the open week first,” Staugh said. “I had the Seminole game scheduled for Week 6 anyway. The biggest thing was, not knowing how many games we would have to cancel because of COVID and all that, I didn’t want to cancel the Seminole game in August, especially if I had to cancel one of the first five.”
Greenwood is left facing the possibility of consecutive open dates right before the playoffs if no games have to be rescheduled.
“ We were in a similar situation last year because of where our open date fell within our district,” Purser said. “That was just one. Now with it being two possibly, it’s going to be a long time. It is something we have already talked about multiple times, now, how we are going to handle that. I think we kind of waver on different answers weekly when we meet on Saturday and talk about how we’re going to address that when it does finally get here.
“The thing we have to consider is the fact that we could have to play. To me, having that (flexibility) is 10 times more valuable. If it ends up we don’t play, to me that’s the worst-case scenario. We’ve got it in place. It’s there. We’ll live with it. Everything else to be there would be a positive.”
Olson said the key is to keep to the routine as much as possible even with the disruptions.
“For us, it’s been a little different,” he said. “We scrimmaged Alpine, then Crane had some issues so our first game turned into a scrimmage with them, then we played two games. The El Paso shutdown delayed things on us. We were supposed to play Fabens two weeks ago and didn’t get to, so we’ve ended up having three open dates and only seven games.
“We used that time two weeks ago on our open date to get our kids rested up and coached up. You spend that time going back and fixing stuff, finding ways to improve. You can get caught up in a game week dealing with trying to get game plans and calls and all that stuff. Those open weeks are good to go back and hit some fundamental stuff, take a little physical stress off your kids and let them recover a little bit. It can become a grind out there playing week in and week out, especially teams that we’re playing and our district schedule itself. Greenwood, Monahans, Sweetwater and Snyder are all good football teams. We’re taking advantage of it.”
For Purser, the move provides a little insurance for completing the regular season.
“If anybody has to move a game all of a sudden,” he said, “if we would have ever had to play in that five-day window the UIL created, to me that would have been a lot worse than what the situation could play out now where we built in the open date to take that out of play. If we had to play Pecos on Nov. 5, we wouldn’t have a back-to-back type of scenario where we’re just trying to get all those football games in.”
Another five-team district, District 1-3A Division II, which includes Alpine, Crane and Compass Academy, didn’t consider such a move, Crane coach Jeff Cordell said. With district members Anthony and Tornillo not starting play until this week, such a plan would have been difficult to implement.
“As far as the Crane Golden Cranes, it doesn’t affect us because we have that open week already at the end of the year,” Cordell said. “We’re the district chair and nobody has reached out to me with regards to possibly moving everything up. Everybody’s really scheduled to go as normal with regards to all the COVID stuff that’s going around.”
>> BETTER MOOD: Cordell was pleased with the improvement he saw in the Golden Crane’s 31-21 victory at Denver City. Crane quarterback Jaxon Willis was 27-of-36 passing for 355 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 100 yards and a score. Wide receiver Donny Bishop caught 14 passes for 223 yards and a TD.
“It helped tremendously,” Cordell said. “We didn’t play very well in our game with Kermit. We got lucky to come out with a win that night.
“To go to Denver City … and to sneak out of there with a victory was huge for our program. It gave us some confidence that when we do things right we can play with the big boys.”
>> TRENDING UP: Monahans is on a two-game winning streak following Friday’s 29-8 victory at Lamesa. In the game, freshman quarterback-safety Cheno Navarrette came on in the second half to rush for 94 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. On defense, he recorded two tackles and had an interception with a 15-yard return.
>> MORE YOUTH: In its 62-16 victory over Sanderson, Fort Davis started two freshmen and four sophomores on defense. Coach Brad Repass said he plans to stay with that lineup until QB/LB Blake Rubio returns from injury. Freshman Adrian Chaves led the Indians with nine tackles.
>> GETTING HIS KICKS: Andrews kicker Fernando Prendis scored 10 points in the Mustangs’ 45-44 victory against Lubbock Estacado. Prendis converted all seven PAT attempts and hit a 42-yard field goal.
>> STAYING ACTIVE: The Van Horn Eagles suffered their first six-man loss with a 52-32 setback at Garden City, but had productive performances from several players. Quarterback-linebacker Jermaine Corralez was 16 of 20 passing for 222 yards and three TDs while recording six tackles with a tackle for loss on defense. Center Alexis Flores had 10 receptions for 111 yards and a TD. Defensive back Felipe Gonzales led the defense with 16 tackles and a tackle for loss.
>> BREAKING THROUGH: This week’s opponent for Monahans, Seminole, is coming off its first victory, 51-40 at Muleshoe. Senior River Powers passed for 238 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 56 yards and two scores. Andrew Banman (8 solo, 5 assists, 1 TFL) and Oscar Ariza (7 solo, 10 assists, 1 TFL, 1 sack) led the defense.