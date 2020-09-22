HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Area Notebook for Sept. 22

One scoreboard was in danger of blowing it circuits and catching fire. Another barely got warmed up.
Coaches Garret Avalos of Rankin and John Fellows of Alpine endured hair-pulling nights on the sideline Friday for totally opposite reasons.
Avalos was trying to figure out how to get just one defensive stop as his Red Devils engaged in the highest-scoring game in the state this season, a 98-97 six-man shootout at Leakey that was finally decided in Rankin’s favor in the final minute.
“Crazy, man. Score 98 point and win by one,” said Avalos, whose Red Devils bounced back from a 40-34 loss at Gail Borden County that was also decided in the final minute.
Meanwhile, Fellows and the Fightin’ Bucks nursed an early score to the end for a 7-0 victory against Sonora at Alpine.
“It was fun, a great one to watch in the stands,” Fellows said. “Not so good on the sideline. I tell everybody I like the 50-0 games myself.”
So pick your poison — explosive offense or smothering defense.
At Leakey, the Red Devils (3-1) were actually outscored 15 touchdowns to 13. The difference was that Rankin’s David Alvarado kicked 10 of 13 two-point PATs, while Leakey made three kicks and a one-point conversion. The Red Devils blocked five of Leakey’s misses, three by Noah Aguilar including one with 1:27 remaining that would have given Leakey a nine-point lead.
“I can’t even say what my mind was going through in that game, just trying to figure out if we could get one stop,” said Avalos, whose team overcame an early 20-6 deficit to lead 90-72 early in the fourth quarter. “Leakey did a really good job of hanging in there.
“There was a point in the game where we took an 18-point lead and they stormed back with a lot of momentum and took the lead back. It looked like they had all the momentum and we were able to score pretty quickly to answer.”
In a game that had five lead changes and eight one-play scoring drives, De’Shon Goodley rushed for 294 yards and five touchdowns and was 6-of-14 passing for 128 yards and a score.
Justin Rodriguez rushed for 264 yard and four touchdowns and made the defensive play of the night with a strip sack with 35 seconds remaining. Hayden Loftin, who recovered two fumbles, pounced on the loose ball to seal the game.
Rodriguez’s 35-yard touchdown run with 1:03 remaining pulled Rankin to within 97-96 when Avalos had the biggest decision of the night taken out of his hands.
“I was talking to my staff on the headset and we were debating whether to go for one and the tie or go for the kick and a one-point lead,” Avalos said. “Our kicks had been great all game. Before I could even decide, I looked out there and our extra-point team was out there and my kicker (Alvarado) was shaking his head up and down. He had the kicking tee out there and I was, like, ‘well, I guess we’re kicking. He looks pretty confident.’
“We let him kick. It was executed well and he put it right down the middle. That was huge.”
Rankin plays its home opener against Calvert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Red Devil Stadium.
>> MEANWHILE: In Alpine, all the scoring occurred before the popcorn got cold. Blake Billings pulled in a 40-yard touchdown pass from Jayden Canaba with 6:38 remaining in the first quarter and Dominique Fierro added the point after. What followed was more than 3½ quarters of defensive domination.
Alpine (2-2) managed 295 total yards as Canaba completed 16 of 22 passes for 238 yards with Isaiah Nunez catching seven balls for 111 yards. But the Fightin’ Bucks were hampered by two lost fumbles, one inside the Sonora 10-yard line, and punted four times.
“I’ll be honest with you, their defense, they were a very good defensive scheme,” Fellows said. “Their kids flew around, played hard and were very active on that side of the ball.”
On the other hand, Sonora managed just 123 total yards (66 rushing, 57 passing), had one turnover and punted five times. Alpine allowed just eight first downs.
It was just the latest nailbiter for Alpine, which announced late Monday that its next two games, against Kermit and McCamey, have been canceled because of possible coronavirus exposure. The Fightin’ Bucks opened the season Aug. 28 with a 19-15 loss at Fort Stockton, then beat the Panthers 20-14 in a rematch a week later. Alpine’s only game decided by more than one score was a 38-20 loss to Wink on Sept. 11.
“We’ve been in some tight ballgames this year for the most part,” Fellows said.
“It’s a good learning curve for us just to know we can do it. We had a 99-yard drive against Stockton that second game with under four minutes to go to win the ball game. We know we can do it, it’s just a matter of getting it done.”
>> SCHEDULING SCRAMBLE: Life in the time of COVID-19 has meant that sports schedules are not etched in stone.
More like scribbled in sand.
Case in point: McCamey is playing San Antonio Cole on Thursday just seven days after the teams agreed to the matchup.
Such hastily arranged meetings to help teams fill holes in their schedules have been an almost weekly occurrence around the state since the season opened at the end of August.
McCamey coach Michael Woodard, whose Badgers (2-1) saw their scheduled season opener at Kermit canceled because of coronavirus concerns, said the game with Cole, scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Rocksprings, was arranged much earlier than others have been.
Some fill-in games have come about with only a day or two of lead time for the teams involved.
“Luckily, we were able to find out at least a week in advance,” Woodard said. “We were not going to focus much on anything when we’ve got a game upcoming, so we were focused on Forsan through Friday, which allowed us on Saturday morning to move on to San Antonio Cole.
“From that aspect, it’s kind of been the same as it would have been. It was just Thursday was pretty busy trying to figure out a location and getting all those details.”
It also left little time to gather scouting information on Cole, a member of District 14-3A Division I.
“We don’t know much about San Antonio Cole,” Woodard said. “I know what I’ve seen on film and their coach has been very accommodating. We’re excited to play somebody we’ll probably never get to play again. We’re looking at it from a very unique perspective.”
That’s led Woodard to formulate a game plan focused on the Badgers, who lost 31-30 in overtime to Forsan last week, making improvement as opposed to the type that will be employed for district games later in the season.
“For one, it’s a short week,” he said. “Getting an in-depth game plan is hard to do when you play on a Thursday because you have one less practice day. Of course, we did game plan like we always do, but a lot of it is this is what we already do. We may tweak this here or there, but essentially it’s not one of those weeks where we have to overdo a game plan.
“They’re a spread team, which is what most teams practice against defensive-wise, and their defense is not anything that we’ve never seen before. It’s a lot of ‘let’s just do what we do and see what happens.’”
Woodard found himself in the market for another fill-in game late Monday when Alpine announced it was canceling its next two games because of possible coronavirus exposure. The Badgers were to visit Alpine on Oct. 2.
>> NEEDED BREAK: Sometimes, having an opponent cancel is not necessarily a bad thing when you look at the big picture.
Fort Davis coach Brad Repass said the Indians got a much-needed bye last week when their game against Fort Hancock was called off.
Fort Davis (1-2) was down to seven healthy players after its Sept. 11 game at Mertzon Irion County. Repass said quarterback-linebacker Blake Rubio is likely out for another two or three weeks.
>> A GOOD START: The Van Horn Eagles had plenty of reason for pregame jitters before their season opener Friday against Sanderson at Eagle Stadium.
Not only was Van Horn making its six-man debut after transitioning from 11-man, the Eagles were three weeks behind other teams as COVID-19 concerns delayed the start of practices. Sanderson came in at 1-1 and took an early lead before Van Horn rallied for a 40-20 victory.
“Friday night when it started out, we were pretty nervous because it was brand new to all of us — coaches, players, fans, everybody,” Van Horn coach Brock Tyrell said. “By the end of the fourth quarter, we were pretty excited that we were able to walk away with a win on the first one. We still have a lot more to learn and a lot more to get comfortable in it. Sanderson was well-coached and you could tell they were comfortable in that six-man game.”
Van Horn junior quarterback-linebacker Jermaine Corralez passed for 122 yards and four touchdowns, had two conversion kicks and made four tackles and forced a fumble on defense. Freshman defensive end Juan Franco had 13 total tackles and senior nose guard Alexis Flores had 11.
“Our kids were kind of tentative and a little unsure, but they got more sure as the game went on,” Tyrell said. “They performed really well. They did everything we asked them to do. We saw some areas we need to improve on and some things we need to do better. That’s what we plan to do from here on out, improve on those things and just keep working every day.”
>> BREAKING THROUGH: The Monahans Loboes took their lumps in starting 0-3, but got going in the right direction Friday with a 39-21 victory against Fort Stockton in the Loboes’ home opener at Estes Memorial Stadium.
Wide receiver-defensive back Ja’marcus Pickens had three touchdowns and about 150 combined yards rushing and receiving. Punt returner Michal Lopez returned five punts for 125 yards, twice setting up the Loboes in the red zone, and Leonard Davis came up with a momentum-swinging interception.
“Our kids worked really hard,” Monahans coach Fred Staugh said. “They limited the mistakes and made good plays and you get a win versus a rival, a school that’s close by. Everybody’s pretty excited about it.”