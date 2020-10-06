HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Area Notebook for Oct. 6

While two area districts got their league schedules under way last week and three more get started this week, a handful of teams are inching closer to the games that count.
For six Permian Basin programs, Friday marks their final nondistrict outing, one last chance to get things figured out before encountering district opponents.
The situation may seem to bring an increased sense of urgency, but that isn’t necessarily the case.
“I don’t know that we’re looking for anything different than any week,” said Andrews coach Ralph Mason, whose 5-1 Mustangs host sixth-ranked Canyon before opening District 2-4A Division I on Oct. 16 at Big Spring. “We’re basically trying to find the kids that we can count on in key moments.
“We’re probably facing our best opponent of the year this week. I don’t know that it will be any different, I just hope we come out of it healthy.”
Buena Vista coach Dale Pustejovsky said the goal remains the same, to be better this week than the week before.
“We’re just trying to get better week by week,” he said.
The Longhorns (4-2) host Lenorah Grady on Friday and have an open date before beginning District 5-1A Division I on Oct. 23 at Van Horn. Buena Vista is coming off a 60-14 victory at Sanderson, a team it lost to 52-48 on Sept. 4 at home. The first meetig was part of a revamped schedule that left Buena Vista without a preseason scrimmage and replacement opponents the first two games because of COVID-19 concerns, Through it all, Pustejovsky said, the Longhorn players have remained focused on the task at hand.
“Obviously, we’re not where we want, we’re not playing at the level that we want to,” Pustejovsky said. “We’re trying to fix some things. We’re looking to get better at blocking, try to play a little bit better defense. We’re looking to make improvement this week and go into that open week with some things we’ll be working on.”
In a perfect world, all major questions would be answered by now and teams would simply be fine tuning things in their nondistrict finales. But Alpine coach John Fellows knows just how imperfect the world has been this season with the Fightin’ Bucks forced to drop games against Kermit and McCamey beause of potential coronavirus exposure.
“I wish that (fine tuning) was the case, but we’ve still got a lot of work to do,” Fellows said. “We really do. Offensively, we’ve still got a lot to do on all aspects of the game, blocking and assignments and things like that.
Alpine’s canceled games were replaced with last week’s 14-12 victory against Reagan County and this week’s date with Perryton, scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at Sundown. The Bucks open District 1-3A Division II on Oct. 16 at Tornillo.
“This actually should be our bye week,” Fellows said, “but we picked up a game because we had to shut down.”
For Mason, the first six weeks of the season have been a bit of a blur with a dozen sophomores on the roster.
“The thing about us is we’re just so young,” he said. “We’re in a daily progression just trying to gain and utilize that experience we’re getting to help our kids grow up game by game. As young and inexperienced as we are, it’s always a work in progress. I don’t know if it ever ends, but it’s a lot different than when you’ve got some very experienced ballplayers on the field.”
Fellows is using the week as one last chance to see as many players in action as possible.
“We played a lot of kids last week against Big Lake just to get them some playing time,” he said. “We rolled a bunch of kids through, and I think this is another week where we’re going to try to get some more kids some playing time, get them on film, give them an opportunity to play against a very good football team.”
Other teams playing their last nondistrict games this week include Buena Vista district opponents Fort Davis and Marfa. Rankin is also getting its last warmup before starting District 6-1A Division I.
>> GETTING HOT AT THE RIGHT TIME: On paper, at least, the Seminole Indians are the hottest team in District 2-4A Division II. After an 0-4 start, the Indians have won their last two, coming off a 28-21 victory at Monahans. Seminole enters Friday’s district opener at Lubbock Estacado with as many wins as the rest of the district combined.
But Seminole coach Ty Palmer said one needs to look a little deeper to get a true picture of how the district race will shape up.
“You look at our district and nobody’s record is outstanding (the five teams are a combined 4-24),” Palmer said. “But you look at who our district has played ... Estacado, Borger, Levelland and Perryton have played some people. They’ve played some very good football teams. Perryton, of course, lost two games to corona, so they’ve played fewer games than the rest of us. But when you look at everybody’s schedule and there’s Dumas and Canyon and Pampa and Bushland and Canadian and Dalhart and people like that on there, none of those teams are bad.
“The same with our schedule. There’s some pretty good football teams on there, so you take it with a grain of salt. When we play Estacado Friday, they’re probably the best 1-5 team in the state of Texas. I’d be willing to put them up against anybody else at 1-5.”
Not that Palmer is discounting the importance of the last two weeks to his team’s development.
“The last two weeks have been good for our kids,” he said. “Any time you can get a win and get rolling, especially win two in a row against teams like Monahans, then you feel like you’ve done something. Our kids have done a great job the last couple of weeks.”
Against Monahans, running back Jason Mejia rushed for 161 yards and had a 40-yard touchdown reception. Linebacker Andrew Banman led the defense with nine solo tackles, seven assists, two tackles for loss and a quarterback pressure.
Palmer said the Indians took some time to adjust to some scheme changes, but are now headed in the right direction.
“Now kids are picking it up and understanding and it’s starting to click a little bit,” he said. “I think that’s evident with a couple of wins under our belt.”
But there’s still room for improvement, Palmer said.
“You’re never where you want to be,” he said. “There’s only one team in each division that, quote-unquote, ends up where they want to be, and that’s at AT&T winning it all. Everybody else ends up unsatisfied. But I feel like our kids are moving in the right direction and we’re taking steps toward getting where we want to go and putting ourselves in position to, hopefully, slip into the playoffs and make a run.”
>> RENEWING ACQUAINTANCES: Fort Davis hosts Grandfalls-Royalty in what Indians coach Brad Repass called “a clash of two young, banged-up teams each trying to get on track heading into district.” It’s also offers a bit of mostalgia for Repass, who was a Cowboys assistant before being hired at Fort Davis.
“I have a lot of friends in Grandfalls and a ton of respect for their program,” Repass said, “and I expect a very competitive game between two teams who each desperately need a win.”
>> HAPPY HOMECOMING: The Marfa Shorthorns broke into the win column last with a 65-19 victory against Odessa Permian Basin Athletics Co-Op. Andrea Torres was crowned homecoming queen with Zach Gomez homecoming king.
Marfa (1-3) visits Garden City this week before hosting Fort Davis on Oct. 23 in their District 5-1A Division I opener.
>> MAKING PROGRESS: Six-man newcomer Van Horn made its first experience with the game’s 45-point mercy rule a pleasant one with a 46-0 victory against Grandfalls-Royalty. Quarterback Jermaine Corralez accounted for 218 total yards and three touchdowns (9-of-11 passing for 137 yards and two touchdowns, along with eight carries for 81 yards and one score). Bryce Virdell had five receptions for 108 yards with a TD and made five tackles on defense. Elijah Gaines rushed for 76 yards and two TDS on six carries and also made five tackles. Linebackers Ethan Hinojos and Juan Franco each had 12 tackles.
>> A BIT OF EVERYTHING: Wink’s Grabiel Muniz, a senior wide receiver-linebacker, was all over the field in the Wildcats’ 34-20 victory at Crane. On offense, Muniz had four receptions for 72 yards with a 27-yard touchdown in the first quarter that put Wink ahead to stay and rushed for 15 yards on three carries. On defense, he had nine tackles with a tackle for loss and four pass breakups on a night where Crane quarterback Jaxon Willis put the ball in the air 48 times.