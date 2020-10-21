HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Area Notebook for Oct. 21

The Alpine Fightin’ Bucks and Crane Golden Cranes may have been tempted to overlook last week’s opponents in anticipation of this week’s District 1-3A Division II showdown at El Ave Stadium.
“This is a big game for both teams,” Crane coach Jeff Cordell said. “Basically, the district championship is on the line this Friday night.”
Whatever temptation there may have been was resisted as both Crane and Alpine dispatched district opponents ahead of their meeting. Alpine (4-3, 1-0) took care of business to the tune of a 67-6 victory against Tornillo, while Crane (5-1, 2-0) went on the road and shut out Anthony 59-0, giving both plenty of momentum heading into this week.
“That’s always what any team wants, wherever you are in the process,” Cordell said of his team’s ability to maintain focus. “You know there’s the biggest game of the year coming up down the road. Sometimes you’ve got to keep your kids locked in and focused on the task at hand.
“We’ve had two games — Odessa Compass Academy and Anthony — before this big one on Friday night. We know it’s in the back of our heads there, but our coaching staff and our kids have really done a good job of staying focused and taking it one day at a time, one game at a time.”
For Alpine coach John Fellows, the performance was business as usual.
“We’ve been doing that since I’ve been here, every year,” he said. “We just make sure that we’re trying to get better each week and not looking ahead to the next game or anything. We’re not stressing any of that, we’re just trying to get better that week and go 1-0 in district. That was our main goal for last week.”
As important as the outcome was the fact that both the Bucks and Cranes came out of their games in good health.
“We’re probably, knock on wood, as healthy right now as we’ve been all year,” Fellows said. “We were struggling early in those first couple of ballgames, playing (Fort) Stockton twice and Wink and Sonora. We were pretty banged up early in the season. We had that bye week and kind of got better. We’ve just been getting better each week as far as our health is concerned.”
Another issue for Cordell was the amount of travel involved.
“It’s a long trip out to Anthony,” he said. “It took us most of the day.
“The good thing is we continue to work on what we need to work on in all three phases of our game. Most importantly, we were able to come out of that thing healthy and got home safely early Saturday morning.”
Both games had unusual circumstances. Crane played in an empty stadium as El Paso County schools battle coronavirus outbreaks.
“We played for the first time in my coaching career and playing career, the first time I was with a team in an empty stadium,” Cordell said. “No fans were allowed for either Anthony or Crane. We did have a couple of parents that drove down and sat outside of the stadium on top of their horse trailer, but that was about as much noise outside the coaches and players as we had in the stadium. It was very unique.”
Meanwhile, Alpine enjoyed its first victory decided by more than seven points.
“Our kids were excited,” Fellows said. “But that goes back to our competition that we’ve been playing. It’s been pretty stiff up to this point.
“I think ultimately that will get us ready for a 48-minute war, and that’s what it’s going to be, just like last year. We know that and I think they know that. May the best team win.”
>> HOME SWEET (SORT OF) HOME: The Compass Academy Cougars have literally had a rough road during their first season of varsity competition, playing their first five games on their opponents’ fields and being outscored 348-7.
The Cougars finally get to play a home game this week, though it will still be at another school’s stadium. Compass will play Anthony in the other District 1-3A Division II game at 4 p.m. Saturday at Greenwood’s J.M. King Memorial Stadium.
Compass coach J.D. Granado said no ceremony is planned for the occasion. Rather, the Cougars (0-5, 0-1) want to commemorate the event with their best performance yet.
“Truthfully, we’re focused on preparing for Anthony,” he said. “It is very special for all of us. I think the way we’re gearing up for that is by doing the best job we can preparing for the team that we have ahead of us.
“It’s been a rough season. We had a really tough game against Crane. Our boys have shown a lot of resilience. They’re bouncing back and we’ve had one of the best weeks of practice that we’ve had all year. I’m really excited about this upcoming game.”
Granado said seating will be limited with fans being asked to space themselves out in the stands.
“But it’s not going to be anything that’s going to hold our fans back,” he said. Greenwood’s field is more than big enough to accommodate us even with social distancing.”
>> HOME SWEET HOMECOMING: The Rankin Red Devils do have their own stadium, they just haven’t seen much of it this season. The Red Devils have played two home games, both of which ended early on the 45-point rule. Last week’s 64-0 homecoming victory against Lubbock Home School ended at halftime.
“It was one of those nights where we executed well,” Rankin coach Garret Avalos said. “It was nice to be at home, play in front of our home crowd and not have to drive 2½-3 hours back after a football game. I think it was great for the kids coming off of a bye week just to have a chance to be at home and enjoy the homecoming festivities. I thought it did a lot for us to get tuned up coming off the bye week and go into district play healthy.
“We got a lot of guys some playing time on Friday that don’t always get to play as much. That’s always a positive thing.”
The fourth-ranked Red Devils (6-1) open District 6-1A Division I this week at Lenorah Grady. Avalos said the one drawback to last week’s game was Rankin could have used more work.
“But we know going into district that practices are going to be a little tougher,” he said. “We felt like with the remaining schedule, we’ve got to do a great job of keeping up with our strength and conditioning and just locking in to what we’ve got to do to take care of business.
“No matter how tough the opponent is in district play, it’s the real deal. We don’t want to take any chances and just make sure we execute and take care of business.”
>> SLUMP BUSTERS: The Fort Stockton Panthers and Grandfalls-Royalty Cowboys were able to put more than a month of frustration behind them last week with blowout victories.
Fort Stockton, which hadn’t won since edging Alpine 19-15 to open the season on Aug. 28, erupted for a 65-28 victory at San Angelo Lake View on Thursday in their District 2-4A Division I opener to snap a five-game losing streak. Grandfalls-Royalty ended a four-game skid with a 72-55 victory against Midland TLCA in the Cowboys’ final nondistrict outing.
While Fort Stockton (2-5, 1-0) was already assured a bi-district berth, Panthers coach Mike Peters said the mood surrounding the team was definitely improved heading into this week’s home game against Big Spring.
“We broke our season down into three parts to start with and we had a bye week before Lake View,” Peters said. “We were just focusing on getting into district and continuing to improve our play. We feel like we’ve accomplished that and are on the right track to compete for a district championship.”
Against Lake View, Pedro Vasquez rushed for 147 yards and three touchdowns and led the defense with nine tackles. Jaylee Ibarra accounted for 157 yards and three touchdowns rushing and receiving, rushing for 76 yards and a TD on six carries and catching five passes for 81 yards and two scores.
Peters said the performance by the two seniors was a needed momentum boost for an otherwise inexperienced team.
“I think it reassures the kids that what they’re doing is putting them on the right track,” he said. “We’re really young. We’ve got about 10 sophomores and three freshmen on the varsity in Class 4A, which is hard to do. I really think those guys not being in the fire before now seeing the fruits of their efforts, I think they understand what it takes to play at this level.”
At Grandfalls, Cowboys coach Jeff Corean said simply getting games played in a season full of disruption was beneficial for his team. Grandfalls-Royalty (3-4) opens District 5-1A Division II on Friday by hosting Balmorhea, which is still ranked No. 1 in 1ADII despite not playing since Sept. 25.
“It was huge for us to get out there,” Corean said. “It’s been a crazy year and potentially has been quite difficult week to week for a lot of schools. We’ve been kind of in the gray area, but we’ve been fortunate enough to get every game off so far this year.
“To be out there and to get a win before district play, hopefully that’s going to help our kids get that taste of winning back in their mouth. Now they know the difference between the winning feeling and the losing feeling. Hopefully, that motivates them enough if they ever have that losing feeling again.”
The Cowboys received significant production from nearly every spot in the lineup. Daemon Rodriguez rushed for 186 yards and three TDs, caught a touchdown pass and made 16 tackles. Chris Miller rushed for 194 yards and a score, completed his two pass attempts for 61 yards and a TD and also made 16 tackles.
Isaiah Vasquez scored five touchdowns on six touches. He scored on kickoff returns of 52, 48 and 47 yards and caught two passes which went for TDs of 49 and 34 yards. He added 14 tackles.
Jayden Martinez was 3 of 4 passing for 194 yards and three TDs and caught a pass for 12 yards. Trevor Miller caught one pass for a 63-yard touchdown.
>> TEAM EFFORT: Andrews also enjoyed contributions from multiple sources in its 56-35 victory at Big Spring to open District 2-4A Division I.
Brock Tijerina rushed for 104 yards and two TDs on 13 carries and had eight tackles with two tackles for loss, two hurries, an interception and a forced fumble.
E.J Lopez completed 23 of 38 passes for 397 yards with three touchdowns. Luke Armendariz caught seven passes for 164 yards with three TDs. Markeese Lawrence had nine receptions for 152 yards.
Jaxon Lawdermilk, Zeke Rivera, Andrew Vasquez and Armendariz each made six tackles. Lawdermilk had three sacks and a hurry, Rivera had a TFL and two sacks, Vasquez had a TFL, two sacks and a hurry, while Armendariz had a TFL and a pass breakup.
>> GROUND POUNDERS: Pecos running backs Ezekiel Saldana and Armando Ortega, both juniors, provided an offensive spark for the Eagles in their 63-39 loss to Sweetwater. Saldana had 190 yards rushing and two TDs on 11 carries. Ortega added 132 yards and three TDs on 20 carries.
>> BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE: The McCamey Badgers parlayed their 38-33 victory against Wink into the No. 7 spot in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings.
McCamey’s Brayden Fuentes made impact plays on offense, defense and special teams, but his performance on two-point conversion attempts alone was the difference in the game. Fuentes caught a pair of conversion passes from Ivan Rubio and intercepted two Wink conversion passes, one of which he returned 100 yards for two points for the Badgers. In all, he accounted for a 10-point swing on those plays.
Sophomore outside linebacker Matthew Rosas was especially active on defense with 16 total tackles, including five tackles for loss and a sack. On offense, he had five carries for 28 yards, and one reception for 26 yards.
>> RESTED AND READY: All four teams in District 5-1A Division I were off last week as Marfa and Van Horn had games canceled because of COVI-19 concerns, while Fort Davis and Buena Vista had scheduled open dates.
Friday’s district openers have Buena Vista at Van Horn and Fort Davis at Marfa.
Fort Davis coach Brad Repass said the Indians used the off week to get some needed rest and heal a series of minor injuries. Quarterback Blake Rubio remains out. Five different Indians scored in their Oct. 9 win against Grandfalls-Royalty.
“We have to spread the offensive load around a bit more,” Repass said. “Oscar Morales cannot do it all.”