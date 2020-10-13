HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Area Notebook for Oct. 13

High school football coaches are quick to espouse the importance of senior leadership, stressing how an experienced group can set the tone for a team by leading by example and passing along the lessons learned from predecessors.
But sometimes circumstances dictate that lineups take on a younger tint than coaches may like, whether because of heavy graduation losses, injuries or distribution of talent within a team.
A couple of area teams have managed to achieve a level of success despite utilizing a number of players still driving on their learner’s permit, if at all. Andrews, which opens District 2-4A Division I play Friday at Big Spring, is 5-2 with sophomore quarterback E.J. Lopez throwing for more than 300 yards per game. Monahans (3-4) put itself squarely in playoff contention last week by beating Snyder 46-7 to open District 1-4A Division II as freshman quarterback Cheno Navarrette accounted for 325 total yards and five touchdowns in his second varsity start.
And it doesn’t stop there. Andrews lists a dozen sophomores on its roster, including leading tackler Luis Cervantes. Monahans is playing up to 10 sophomores through the course of a game.
“Our young guys have been working really hard,” Monahans coach Fred Staugh said. “They want to earn playing time.
“Overall as a team we’ve got quite a few young guys on the field, and we played our tails off and got after it. You see them doing things that they’ve been coached to do and they’re doing it 100 percent. They played really hard and we played a good football game. It was the best football game we’ve played all year.”
At Andrews, Lopez entered preseason practices competing with Markeese Lawrence and Cody Cabrera for the starting job. Lopez’s emergence allowed Mustangs coach Ralph Mason to leave Lawrence at wide receiver, and the pieces started fitting together after that.
“It was certainly a very big factor.” Mason said. “Just by having another person step into the quarterback role, you’ve got a potential all-state receiver out there to give him somebody to throw at. It just kind of fell into place, and with people knowing Markeese from the last two years, they are obviously paying a lot of attention to him. Then you have the emergence Luke Armendariz, who’s got 10 touchdown receptions already, has had some big ballgames and is averaging over 100 yards a game.
“If you can achieve that balance by having players step up and fulfill their roles in the offense, it certainly helps the overall picture.”
Lopez has completed 147 of 278 passes for 2,168 yards with 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Armendariz has been the leading receiver with 45 catches for 862 yards and 11 touchdowns, while Lawrence (28-432, 8 TDs) has remained a threat.
On defense, Cervantes has 15 solo tackles, 54 assists, eight tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumbles recovered.
“Luis is such a leader for us at such a young age,” Mason said. “He started last year for us as a freshman and did some great things at linebacker. In fact, both of our linebackers this year are sophomores. His leadership is just uncanny on that side of the ball.
“To have sophomores leading both sides of the ball is very unusual. For our record to be what it is in that situation tells you a little bit about the kids.”
At Monahans, Navarrette was inserted into the lineup during a 29-8 victory at Lamesa and rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns.
“We put him in in the second half of the Lamesa game and he played really well,” Staugh said. “I thought he did a great job for us, gave us a little bit of a spark. Then he started the Seminole game and struggled a little bit, but it was a nondistrict game. If you’re going to do something, you need to stick to it and give it a chance.”
>> SCHEDULE CHANGE: Wink coach Brian Gibson announced Tuesday on Twitter that the Wildcats' Week 10 game against Iraan has been moved from Friday, Oct. 30 to Thursday, Oct. 29. Kickoff will still be 7:30 p.m. at Wink.
>> STOUT TEST: Andrew lost 45-14 to sixth-ranked Canyon last week in its nondistrict finale. Armendariz, who is averaging 123 receiving yards per game, caught seven passes for 103 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Andrew Vasquez had seven tackles with three tackles for loss and two sacks. A.J. Britten added five tackles with a tackle for loss, two sacks and two hurries.
>> A GOOD START: In Monahans’ victory against Snyder, Ja’marcus Pickens caught three passes for 132 yards, including a 74-yarder for the game’s first score to put the Loboes in front to stay. He also rushed one time for 19 yards. Safety Ryan Ramirez recorded five tackles and two pass breakups in addition to forcing and recovering a fumble. Monahans forced five turnovers in the game.
Keeping the momentum going won’t be easy, Staugh said, as the Loboes visit Greenwood (3-2, 1-1)this week with the winner all but assured a playoff berth.
“Defensively, they are rock solid, and then they’ve got Trey Cross on offense,” Staugh said of the Rangers. “We’ve got a tall task ahead of us, but going into this game we are in the best possible position that we could be in. Our guys are coming around and they’re playing their tails off. We’ll see what happens.”
>> PITCHING A SHUTOUT: Crane outside linebacker Cameron Barriga was extremely active in the Golden Crane’s 91-0 victory against Compass Academy. Of 11 total tackles (five solo, six assists) six were tackles for loss and three were sacks. He also had two quarterback pressures and forced a fumble.
>> BLOCKED UP: Wink right offensive tackle Cory Stewart graded out at 90 percent with four pancakes in the Wildcat’s 37-14 victory against Seagraves. Wink averaged 6.8 yards per offensive play despite pulling several starters early in the third quarter after taking a 37-6 halftime lead.
>> READY FOR A BREAK: Fort Davis has an open date before starting District 5-1A Division I play on Oct. 23 at Marfa. Coach Brad Repass said the Indians (3-3) will try to get some “much-needed rest.”
In last week’s 62-18 victory against Grandfalls-Royalty, sophomore backup quarterback Isaac Ramos threw his first touchdown pass to freshman Adrian Chavez. Ramos has started the last three games in place of injured starter Blake Rubio.
>> STATE RANKINGS: Three area teams in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings saw little change from last week.
Wink (7-0) remained at No. 5 in Class 2A Division II going into Friday’s district game at McCamey.
Rankin (5-1) dropped one spot to No. 4 in Class 1A Division I, while Balmorhea (4-1) stayed at No. 1 in Class 1A Division II. Both were open last week heading into this week’s nondistrict finales.
Rankin visits Lubbock Home School Christian on Friday before travelling to Lenorah Grady on Oct. 23 to open District 6-1A Division I. Balmorhea is at Van Horn this week and opens District 5-1A Division II at Grandfalls-Royalty on Oct. 23.