HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Area Notebook for Nov. 3

Trying to play a football season during a pandemic has been a tricky proposition, to say the least.
Just about every Permian Basin program has been affected to some extent by COVID-19, but the situation became more intense last week with the cancellation of three district games that will impact the playoff pictures for those leagues.
Alpine, Fort Davis and Balmorhea were all credited with forfeit victories because of COVID-19 issues with their opponents. Alpine defeated Compass Academy in District 1-3A Division II, Fort Davis defeated Van Horn in District 5-1A Division I and Balmorhea defeated Sierra Blanca in District 5-1A Division II. Alpine and Balmorhea clinched playoff berths in the process.
Each district is allowed to set its own rules and tiebreaking procedures to determine playoff qualifiers. One issue for all involved has been how many points to award a team should a berth or seeding come down to a point-spread tiebreaker.
“We knew (it was a possibility) at the very beginning of the year when we had our district meeting to set up our guidelines and policies and all that,” said Crane coach Jeff Cordell, who serves as the district chair for 1-3A DII. “We have a plus-minus max points system in our district, and that’s what most districts have, anywhere from 14 to 18 or whatever.
“But we put a COVID-19 clause in. Our clause is if you could not field a team and had to forfeit, you only lose by two points. Basically, with the forfeiture by Compass, Alpine gets a forfeit win and they are plus-2.”
The 1-3A DII race is mostly decided entering the final week of the regular season. Tornillo is scheduled to visit Compass Academy on Friday with the winner earning the No. 3 playoff seed and the loser assured of the No. 4 seed. Crane has already clinched the district championship with Alpine locked into second place.
Meanwhile, Van Horn was assessed a 25-point loss, the maximum in 5-1A DI, according to Fort Davis coach Brad Repass.
“The two-point forfeiture is not something that’s common across the state, but is something that we felt we needed,” Cordell said. “We can’t control the forfeiture and what happens, so we wanted a team to have the opportunity to at least have a chance to come back the next week if they did have a forfeiture and not try to make up 15 points.”
>> A CHANCE TO RELAX: Cordell faces an unusual situation this week with the Golden Cranes having the bye week in their five-team district, getting a week off just before the start of the playoffs.
“In the 13 years I’ve been a head football coach, this is the first time I’ve gone into the last week of the season with an open week,” Cordell said. “Normally, open weeks have been between nondistrict and district ball.
“As far as classes and the routine we’re going to get in this week, I had to sit down with the staff and visit with them. For the most part as far as our football program is concerned, we’re going to stay the course. We gave them Monday off, but we’re going to hit it pretty hard Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday’s normally a walk through-type day in preparation for Friday, but we’ll go three hard days.”
Crane is one of five area playoff-bound teams not playing this week. Fort Stockton and Andrews from District 2-4A Division I and Greenwood and Monahans of District 1-4A Division II are members of districts that moved their schedules up a week earlier in the season.
“I think (hope) it is at the right time, but you won’t know until you play that first-round playoff game,” Monahans coach Fred Staugh said.
>> ADDED GAME: One playoff team that will not be idle this week is Pecos, which will play Gatesville at 7 p.m. Friday at San Angelo.
Eagles coach Chad Olson said adding a warmup game, a regular occurrence in sports like basketball and baseball, was something his team needed.
“We got hit with several open weeks this year,” Olson said. “We had our normal district open week and we lost a game with Fabens because of the late start in El Paso County. Our Crane game to start the season was turned into a scrimmage, so in reality we had two scrimmages and seven real games.
“Us getting another opportunity to play, especially for our younger kids and even for our older kids, was important.”
