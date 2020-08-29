  • August 29, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Andrews wins season opener

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Andrews wins season opener

Stat box

ANDREWS 56, LEVELLAND 47

Andrews 7 21 14 14 — 56

Levelland 8 12 19 8 — 47

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Andrews: Luvas Esparza, 3 run (Fernando Prendis kick), 7:40

Levelland: Isaiah Salazar 53 run, (Dylan Bordayo kick), 4:21

Second Quarter

Andrews: E.J. Lopez 1 run, (Fernando Prendis kick), 9:19.

Andrews: Luke Armendez 7 pass from E.J. Lopez (Fernando Prendis kick), 8:07

Levelland: Jason Ramirez 5 pass from Dylan Bordago (run failed), 5:51.

Andrews: Markeese Lawrence 67 pass from E.J. Lopez (Fernando Prendis kick), 4:27.

Levelland: Skyler Davis 99 interception (run failed), 0:20.

Third Quarter

Levelland: Isaiah Salazar 16 pass from Bryant White (run failed), 7:25.

Andrews: Luke Armendez 49 pass from E.J. Lopez (Fernando Prendis kick), 6:40.

Levelland: Joel Pena 36 pass from Dylan Bordago (run failed), 2:45.

Andrews: Luke Armendarez 19 pass from E.J. Lopez (Fernando Prendis kick), 0:59.

Fourth Quarter

Andrews: Luis Cervantes 12 run (Fernando Prendis kick), 3:06.

Andrews: Luis Cervantes 18 run (Fernando Prendis kick), 1:10

Levelland: Isaiah Salazar 63 run (Bordago pass from White), 0:38.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

Andrews Levelland

First Downs 26 12

Total Yards 533 340

Rushes-Yards 41-262 24-212

Passing Yards 271 128

Passing 18-35-1 14-36-3

Fumbles-Lost 3-2 0-0

Punts-Avg 4-32.75 5-33.80

Penalties-Yards 10-77 10-80

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Andrews: E.J. Lopez 9-42, Luis Cervantes 17-150, Lucas Esperaza 10-47, Jaxon Lawdermilk 5-23.

Levelland: Jason Ramirez 1-7, Bryant White 5-11, Isaiah Salazar 14-178, Dylan Bordago 4-16

Passing

Andrews: E.J. Lopez 18-35-1—271.

Levelland: Dylan Bordago 14-36-3—128

Receiving

Andrews: Markeese Lawrence 4-79, Eddie Velasquez 1-7, Luke Armendariz 6-118, Gehrig Morris 1-14, Anthony Trevino 3-50, Manuel Rojo 1-4, Luis Cervantes 2- (-1).

Levelland: Jason Ramirez 4-25, Isaiah Salazar 6-39, Joel Pena2-38

Posted: Saturday, August 29, 2020 8:55 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Andrews wins season opener OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

LEVELLAND The Andrews football team managed to put up plenty of offense Friday as they opened the season with a 56-47 victory against Levelland at Lobo Stadium.

The Mustangs (1-0) trailed 8-7 at the end of the first quarter but then scored 21 points in the second and 14 each in the third and fourth to come out on top.

Andrews put up 533 total yards of offense and quarterback E.J. Lopez went 18-of-35 for 271 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. Luke Armendariz had six receptions for 118 yards and three TDs.

Luis Cervantes had 17 carries for 150 yards and two scores to lead the Mustangs on the ground.

Jaxon Lawdermilk was in on 14 total tackles and had six hurries to lead the Andrews defense, while Cervantes made 12 total tackles and Shawn Parker had nine. Cervantes and Parker each recorded three tackles for loss. Markeese Lawrence, Gehrig Morris and Manuel Rojo each had an interception.

Levelland’s Isaiah Salazar had 14 carries for 178 yards and quarterback Dylan Borago went 14-of-36 for 128 yards with three interceptions.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , on Saturday, August 29, 2020 8:55 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

