HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Andrews wins season opener

LEVELLAND The Andrews football team managed to put up plenty of offense Friday as they opened the season with a 56-47 victory against Levelland at Lobo Stadium.
The Mustangs (1-0) trailed 8-7 at the end of the first quarter but then scored 21 points in the second and 14 each in the third and fourth to come out on top.
Andrews put up 533 total yards of offense and quarterback E.J. Lopez went 18-of-35 for 271 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. Luke Armendariz had six receptions for 118 yards and three TDs.
Luis Cervantes had 17 carries for 150 yards and two scores to lead the Mustangs on the ground.
Jaxon Lawdermilk was in on 14 total tackles and had six hurries to lead the Andrews defense, while Cervantes made 12 total tackles and Shawn Parker had nine. Cervantes and Parker each recorded three tackles for loss. Markeese Lawrence, Gehrig Morris and Manuel Rojo each had an interception.
Levelland’s Isaiah Salazar had 14 carries for 178 yards and quarterback Dylan Borago went 14-of-36 for 128 yards with three interceptions.
