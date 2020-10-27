HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Andrews, Fort Stockton take different paths to title tilt

No matter how they got here, the Andrews Mustangs and Fort Stockton Panthers are right where they want to be — playing for the District 2-4A Division I championship.
The teams took different paths to Friday’s showdown at the Mustang Bowl. Andrews (7-2, 2-0) has been more consistent, riding a potent passing attack that has produced 509.2 total yards and 44.8 points per game. Fort Stockton (3-5, 2-0) has righted itself with back-to-back victories after losing five in a row entering district.
For Panthers coach Mike Peters, the season has been more about the development his young team has made.
“I think for the kids, it’s just been a great lesson in sticking to what we do,” Peters said, “Trusting the process and playing hard enough long enough to get to where you want to be.”
Youth has also been an issue for the Mustangs, coach Ralph Mason said.
“This team’s situation was a lot different than some of the others mainly because of the amount of youth and inexperience we started with,” Mason said. “Of course, bumping around obstacles we’ve had to deal with this year puts another challenge out there for us. I think we’ve just really matured and gotten a lot better in a lot of places.”
Mason said one of those areas of improvement has been the defensive front.
“We’ve had some kids really step up there,” he said. “Andrew Vasquez and David Zamora, primarily, because they came up off the JV from last year. Zeke Rivera played well for us last year, so we kind of knew what he could do.
“We brought Bill Johnson up from the JV and he’s emerged and is really providing a lot of depth there. Braydon Hicks and Evan Jackson. We’re very deep and have become effective with our defensive front.”
Peters said the Panthers made steady progress even during the losing streak before things came together in district play.
“I really we’ve played enough now,” he said. “We played a lot of young kid all year long and I think now they’ve got enough games under their belt to really be almost seasoned veterans as far as that’s concerned. I think it’s just playing enough games and finally getting to a spot where those younger guys can step up and help.”
>> BEST-LAID PLANS: Greenwood has scrapped its game against Wimberley because of COVID-19 concerns, Rangers coach Rusty Purser announced Monday.
The rare late-season nondistrict matchup had been arranged to help Greenwood avoid a two-week layoff before the playoffs begin. Greenwood dropped its final nondistrict game when District 1-4A Division II moved its schedule up a week.
“Greenwood ISD closed (Monday) to do some contact tracing and stuff, Purser said. “It’s not as bad as it sounds, but we’ve got to follow the procedure.”
Purser said he informed Wimberley coach Doug Warren of the decision Sunday night. The teams were to meet Friday in Brownwood.
“I knew we weren’t going to get to practice (Monday) and the weather being what it is, I just didn’t feel like it would be in our best interests to try to play that game,” Purser said. “We really wanted to.
“It was definitely going to be beyond normal, but it was a game we needed. Unfortunately, 2020 hit again.”
>> SPEAKING OF LAYOFFS: While Greenwood faces two weeks without a game, Balmorhea endured three weeks without playing before opening District 5-1A Division II last week at Grandfalls-Royalty. The Bears, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 1A Division II by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com, showed no ill effects from the lack of playing time, winning 76-0.
“We were pretty excited about playing again,” Balmorhea coach Vance Jones said. “We had three weeks there where we didn’t have a game. The guys worked hard that week and it paid off. We played well.”
Jones also announced that the Bears’ remaining district games, at Sierra Blanca this week and at home against Sanderson in Week 11, have been moved to Thursday night to ensure availability of officials.
>> HISTORY MADE: Compass Academy recorded the first varsity victory in program history Saturday, defeating Anthony 31-16 at Greenwood’s J.M. King Memorial Stadium. The Cougars (1-5, 1-1) had scored just one touchdown through their first five games.
>> HOLDING STEADY: In addition to Balmorhea, McCamey and Rankin maintained their positions in the state rankings. McCamey (6-1) is No. 7 in Class 2A Division II. Rankin (7-1) is No. 4 in Class 1A Division I.