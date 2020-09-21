  • September 21, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Alpine cancels next two games due to possible COVID-19 exposure - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Alpine cancels next two games due to possible COVID-19 exposure

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, September 21, 2020 8:35 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Alpine cancels next two games due to possible COVID-19 exposure OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Alpine football team is canceling its next two games of the season after students at the high school were potentially exposed to COVID-19.

The Fightin' Bucks were scheduled to play at Kermit Friday and host McCamey Oct. 2. 

The news was first reported by Matt Stepp of Dave Campbell's Texas Football and head coach John Fellows confirmed the news Monday night. Alpine ISD announced that the high school would be moving to remote learning for the next two weeks. 

Alpine is coming off a 7-0 victory over Sonora this past Friday night to move to 2-2 on the season. Its next scheduled game is the District 1-3A Division II opener Oct. 16 against Tornillo.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , on Monday, September 21, 2020 8:35 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
71°
Humidity: 57%
Winds: ESE at 12mph
Feels Like: 71°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 84°/Low 54°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 85°/Low 58°
Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 85°/Low 59°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]