HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Alpine cancels next two games due to possible COVID-19 exposure

The Alpine football team is canceling its next two games of the season after students at the high school were potentially exposed to COVID-19.
The Fightin' Bucks were scheduled to play at Kermit Friday and host McCamey Oct. 2.
The news was first reported by Matt Stepp of Dave Campbell's Texas Football and head coach John Fellows confirmed the news Monday night. Alpine ISD announced that the high school would be moving to remote learning for the next two weeks.
Alpine is coming off a 7-0 victory over Sonora this past Friday night to move to 2-2 on the season. Its next scheduled game is the District 1-3A Division II opener Oct. 16 against Tornillo.
