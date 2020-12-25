HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 2020 All-Permian Basin Team

SUPERLATIVES
EJ LOPEZ, QB
Newcomer of the Year
Andrews, 6-1, 170, Soph.
Key Stats: Was 236-of-411 passing for 3,582 yards and 39 touchdowns, with 18 interceptions. Scored two rushing touchdowns.
Andrews coach Ralph Mason says: “EJ put up “eye-popping” numbers in his debut season. EJ has led the state in several passing categories all year, as well as ranking in the top 3 in the nation.”
LUKE ARMENDARIZ, DB/WR/KR
Utility Player of the Year
Andrews, 5-7, N/A, Sr.
Key Stats: Finished with 68 receptions for 1,419 yards and 19 touchdowns on offense. Defensively, had 31 tackles, three tackles for loss, three interceptions, 10 pass breakups, one caused fumble, two blocks. Also returned kicks for the Mustangs.
Andrews coach Ralph Mason says: “Luke had an MVP performance in 2020 and a record-breaking year as a wide receiver in Andrews. Luke started as a wide receiver and at cornerback and played on several special teams this year. He caught at least one touchdown pass in every game he played this year.”
MICHAEL GUTIERREZ, LB
Defensive Player of the Year
Greenwood, 6-0, 2-15, Sr.
Key Stats: Finished with 148 tackles (78 solo, 70 assists), three sacks, eight tackles for loss, six hurries, two interceptions, three passes defended, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries.
Greenwood coach Rusty Purser says: “He’s going to be the biggest loss to our football team once he graduates. He’s just one of those kids who you do not realize how valuable he is until he’s gone. Michael’s that kind of kid. He’s an exceptional playmaker on the grass and exceptional everywhere else including the classroom and in public.”
HARPER TERRY, QB
Offensive Player of the Year
Permian, 6-0, 178, Sr.
>> Key Stats: Was 48-of-92 passing for 1,045 yards, 20 touchdowns and three interceptions, while rushing 98 times for 802 yards and 12 touchdowns, including three 100-yard rushing games.
>> Permian coach Jeff Ellison says: “He's a totally different player and he's improved a great deal since last year. I've seen him grow the most with his confidence and leadership ability with the football team. He's playing extremely well.”
MICHAEL WOODARD
Coach of the Year
McCamey
Key Stats: Led the Badgers to an 11-2 overall mark, including a undefeated mark in District 1-2A Division II, along with guiding the team to the third round of the playoffs.
McCamey quarterback Ivan Rubio says: “He’s a good guy. He’s a tremendous coach. He pushed all of us to our limits and made us the people that we are. I’ve been with him since eighth grade and he’s a good coach. He made me do the best that I can do.”
BROCK GIBSON
Player of the Year
Wink, 6-3, 225, Sr.
Key Stats: Gibson was a force on both sides of the football. Offensively, he had 39 receptions for 604 yards and six touchdowns, while grading out at 93 percent, with 23 pancakes, on the offensive line. Defensively, had 98 tackles, one sack, 11 tackles for loss, three interceptions, three force fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two defensive touchdowns.
Wink head coach Brian Gibson says: “A four-year letterman and three-year starter on both sides of the ball, Brock was the versatile player in our offense that really made it tough to defend. A true blocking tight end that could play H back and also split out at wide receiver. He had only two dropped passes all season. The most consistent defensive player we had anchoring the defense that allowed 104 yards rushing per game.
OFFENSE
MIKEY SERRANO, QB
Midland Lee, 6-0, 185, SR.
Key Stats: Was 145-of-220 passing for 1,862 yards, 20 touchdowns and one interception; rushed 76 times for 537 yards and seven touchdowns.
Noteable: Serrano helped the Rebels bounce back from a district-opening loss to Permian to win five straight to share a piece of the District 2-6A crown, averaging 223 yards passing and three touchdowns during the streak.
TREY CROSS, RB
Greenwood, 5-8, 165, Sr.
Key Stats: 242 carries for 1,644 yards and 19 touchdowns; 4 receptions for 40 yards.
Noteable: A returning all-state running back, the senior leader rushed for more than 300 yards twice and more than 200 yards on two other occasions, including a school-record 371 yards and five touchdowns against Pecos on Oct. 2.
MAKHILYN YOUNG, RB
Midland Lee, 5-10, 180, Jr.
Key Stats: 122 carries for 1,241 yards and 19 touchdowns; six catches for 66 yards, one touchdown.
Noteable: Fast, powerful runner who averaged more than 10 yards per carry in just eight regular-season games. Rushed for four touchdowns in a single game three times during the 2020 season.
Key Stats: 27 receptions for 827 yards, 17 touchdowns.
Noteable: The number of receptions isn’t eye popping just because of the offense the Panthers run. But when Stephens-Deary had the ball in his hands, there was a very, very good chance he wasn’t stopping until he reached the end zone. He caught five touchdown passes against rival Odessa High and had a streak of nine straight receptions for touchdowns during a three-game stretch.
DONNY BISHOP, WR
Crane, 5-10, 165, Jr.
Key Stats: 55 receptions for 879 yards and 12 touchdowns; three interceptions on defense; District 1-3A Division II MVP.
Noteable: A versatile competitor with true, game-changing speed. Whether racing down the sideline or working the middle of the field on a crossing route, if Bishop caught the football, defenders were going to have a hard time chasing him down in a one-on-one situation.
PRESTON STEVENSON, WR
Seminole, 6-1, 165, Sr.
Key Stats: 60 receptions for 741 yards and four touchdowns; 30 carries for 141 yards, three touchdowns.
Noteable: Stevenson became the go-to receiver for the Indians this season as they passed for 2,100 more yards in 2020 than 2019. Even more impressive is that it was his first year of football, capped off by first-team all-district honors at wide receiver and defensive back.
ANGEL ALONZO, OL
McCamey, 6-1, 260, Sr.
Key Stats: Graded out at 96 percent, with 23 pancake blocks, 18 cut blocks and no sacks allowed; 41 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, one sack, one pass defended, one forced fumble.
Noteable: Alonzo was a leader on the Badgers’ line and one of several players working both sides of the line of scrimmage. Keeping quarterback Ivan Rubio upright was key to McCamey’s success and no one did it better than Alonzo.
CORY STEWART, OL
Wink, 6-5, 255, Sr.
Key Stats: Graded out at 94 percent, with 37 pancake blocks.
Noteable: A three-year starter on both sides of the football, Stewart anchor an offensive line that averaged 232 yards per game rushing (with 31 touchdowns) and 225 yards passing per game (33 TD).
HARRIS SEWELLl, OL
Permian 6-4, 280, Soph.
Key Stats: Graded out at 81 percent in first varsity season with 24 pancake blocks, 25 knockdowns and 6 cut blocks.
Noteable: Sewell is already a big, dominating presence for the Panthers on the right side of the line and is only going to improve for a team that averaged more than 400 yards of offense each night (270 rushing, 130 passing).
ELIJAH ESCAJEDA, OL
Fort Stockton, 6-0, 235, Jr.
>> Key Stats: Graded out at 86 percent, with 37 pancake blocks and no sacks allowed; District 2-4A Division I Lineman of the Year.
>> Noteable: Like the rest of the Panthers’ offensive unit, Escajeda hit his stride just as district play was beginning and it proved to be beneficial in an undefeated run to the 2-4A DI crown, along with the school’s first bi-district playoff victory.
BRETT CANIS, OL
Midland High, 6-8, 305, Sr.
Key Stats: N/A.
Noteable: The Texas Tech commit was a dominant force on the right side of the line for the Bulldogs, whether pass blocking or run blocking. Good footwork for his size and his length made it hard for defenders to have any success getting to the quarterback.
GUNNER MEADE, PK
Midland Lee 6-2, 160, JR.
Key Stats: 43-of-43 on extra points and 8-of-8 on field goals, with a long of 40 yards; 81 kickoffs, with 38 touchbacks.
Noteable: Second straight season as the top kicker in the Permian Basin for Meade, who was automatic for the Rebels during the season. Capable of putting the ball through the end zone or directional kicking to help pin opponents deep, Meadewas a special-teams standout.
DEFENSE
JAYSON PAGAN, DL
McCamey, 5-10, 275, Sr.
Key Stats: 33 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, three sacks, one pressure, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one defensive touchdown.
Noteable: One of the anchors of the Badgers defense who consistently was double- or triple-teamed by opposing linemen. Also graded out at 91 percent on the offensive line with 38 pancake blocks.
MASON CAVNESS, DL
Alpine, 6-3, 250, Sr.
Key Stats: 42 tackles, four sacks, seven hurries.
Noteable: Cavness was a force for the Fightin’ Bucks during the season and was selected as the District 1-3A Division II Defensive MVP. Also dominated on offense, grading out at 96 percent on the offensive line.
OSCAR ARIZA, DL
Seminole, 5-10, 155, Sr.
Key Stats: 124 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 11 pressures.
Noteable: One of the leaders for the Indians for the past three years on and off the field who goes 100 percent every play and was a unanimous selection to the District 1-4A Division II team.
MATTHEW ROSAS, LB
McCamey, 5-6, 150, Soph.
Key Stats: 72 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, five sacks, nine pressures, two passes defended, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two blocked kicks, one defensive score.
Noteable: Don’t let his size fool you as Rosas is all over the field for the Badgers, seemingly in the right spot at the right time to make a big play and is one of the main reasons McCamey was able to advance to the Class 2A Division II quarterfinals.
LUIS CERVANTES, LB
Andrews, 5-10, 175, Soph.
Key Stats: 114 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three sacks, five hurries, one interception, two force fumbles, two fumble recoveries.
Noteable: Like many of the skill athletes for the Mustangs, played on both sides of the football but dominated on defense, leading the team in tackles for the second straight season. Accounted for 498 yards of offense and seven touchdowns.
MICHAEL LOPEZ, LB
Monahans, 5-8, 170, Sr.
Key Stats: 94 tackles, four tackles for loss, one interception, two sacks, one fumble recovery.
Noteable: Lopez was the motor for the defense, seemingly in on every play as the Loboes continued their resurgence with a playoff berth in 2020. When not making tackles, he was returning punts, as well.
EVIAN CASTRO, LB
Fort Stockton, 5-10, 190, Sr.
Key Stats: 83 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, eight hurries, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, two passes defender, one interception.
Noteable: Castro was one of the leaders for the Panthers this season, helping guide the team as it struggled through a very difficult nondistrict schedule. The reward was an undefeated run to the district title and the school’s first bi-district victory.
KAYDEN BAZE, DB
Permian, 6-1, 185, Jr.
Key Stats: 88 tackles, one tackle for loss, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, three passes defended.
Noteable: One of the few returning starters on defense for the Panthers, Baze continued to improve throughout the season, playing a physical style not many defensive backs can handle, equally adept in coverage or coming up to support the run defense.
JACOB MALTOS, DB
Midland Lee, 5-9, 175, Sr.
Key Stats: 76 tackles, three tackles for loss, five hurries, two passes defended, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery.
Noteable: One of the Rebels’ captains, Maltos was all over the field defensively, whether in coverage or helping chase down an opposing ball carrier. Also used as a kick returner and punted six times during the season.
ISAIAH GARCIA, DB
Fort Stockton, 6-1, 170, Soph.
Key Stats: 54 tackles, two tackles for loss, eight passes defended, three interceptions, one defensive touchdown.
Noteable: Garcia’s length and speed give him the ability to cover anywhere on the field and make plays in any type of coverage. Add in a tremendous ability to make the open-field tackle and the Panthers have a leader in the defensive backfield.
BRAYDEN FUENTES, DB
McCamey, 6-1, 175, Jr.
Key Stats: 59 tackles, two tackles for loss, three interceptions, three passes defended, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, one blocked kick, two defensive touchdowns.
Noteable: Fuentes has evolved into a leader for the Badgers, using his speed to make plays all over the field and forcing opposing offensive coordinators to account for him on every play.
AARON HERNANDEZ, P
Odessa High, 5-8, 170, Sr.
Key Stats: 52 punts, 34.2 average, nine punts inside the 20, long of 60.
Noteable: Unfortunately for the Bronchos this season, Hernandez got plenty of work as the offense struggled. He was able to kick the Bronchos out of trouble time and again and also contributed on defense at linebacker.
UTILITY
KANON GIBSON, UTIL
Wink, 6-1, 190, Soph.
Key Stats: Passed for 1,840 yards and 25 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,090 yards and 12 touchdowns; 70 tackles, one tackle for loss, three interceptions, two forced fumbles.
Noteable: The Wildcats’ sophomore was a leader on both side of the line of scrimmage, directing the high-speed offense and then taking control of the defensive secondary when opponents had the football, seemingly never coming off the field.
MASON MORGAN, UTIL
Wink, 5-11, 210, Sr.
Key Stats: 877 yards rushing, 12 touchdowns; 88 tackles, one sack, six tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, one defensive touchdown.
Noteable: Morgan plays a physical brand of football, willing to stick his nose into every play to make the tackle. That carried over to his offense, as well, as he often added punishing yards after first contact by defenders.
ABEL VELASQUEZ, UTIL
Pecos, 6-0, 185, Sr.
Key Stats: 99 carries, 781 yards, six touchdowns; 53 tackles, one sack, six tackles for loss.
Noteable: Velasquez played a vital role for the Eagles on both sides of the football, setting a school record with 323 yards rushing against Gatesville, while earning unanimous all-district honors at linebacker.
IVAN RUBIO, UTIL
McCamey, 6-0, 195, Sr.
Key Stats: 75-of-109 passing, 1,511 yards, 25 touchdowns, two interceptions; 56 carries, 576 yards, 13 touchdowns; 16 tackles, two tackles for loss, three passes defended.
Noteable: Rubio was the unquestioned leader of the Badgers and the team rallied around his guidance to reach the state quarterfinals. A dual threat behind center, he also was a very capable defender for the Badgers.
JAYLEE IBARRA, UTIL
Fort Stockton, 5-9, 160, Sr.
Key Stats: 28 carries, 345 yards, five touchdowns; 26 receptions, 355 yards, four touchdowns; 24 tackles, three passes defended, one interception; 14 kick returns, one touchdown.
Noteable: A threat in all three phases of the games for the Panthers, capable of filling in anywhere on the field and performing well. A key to the Panthers’ run to an undefeated district title and the program’s first bi-district victory.
DOMINIC AGUILAR, UTIL
Fort Stockton, 5-10, 185, Jr.
Key Stats: 85-of-157 passing, 1,152 yards, 12 touchdowns; 163 carries, 1,011 yards, seven touchdowns.
Noteable: Without Aguilar, the Panthers go nowhere in 2020. A physical player who commands the respect of both teammates and opposing defenses that must account for Aguilar’s ability to run and throw the football. Was the District 2-4A Division I co-MVP.
TERRAN LIMUL, util
Permian, 5-9, 160, Sr.
Key Stats: 457 yards rushing, 217 yards receiving, 645 return yards.
Noteable: Limuel had the ability to go the distance each time he touched the football and the Panthers made sure that he was heavily involved in the offensive scheme each week. Whether taking a handoff up the middle, working the edges on a sweep or running a pass route, he had the ability to make a difference on each play.
CHENO NAVARRETTE, UTIL
Monahans, 5-9, 160, Fr.
Key Stats: 62-of-123 passing, 830 yards, seven touchdowns, two interceptions; 32 tackles, two tackles for loss, two forced fumble, one interception.
Noteable: Navarrette started the season on the defensive side of the football, working his way into varsity competition. He finished the season as the Loboes’ starting quarterback, guiding the team to the playoffs and providing a bright future for the program.
BROCK TIJERINA, UTIL
Andrews, 5-8, 185, Jr.
Key Stats: 61 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, eight hurries, three passes defended, two interceptions, one force fumble, two fumble recoveries; 89 carries, 593 yards, seven touchdowns; 7 receptions, 114 yards, two touchdowns.
Noteable: A starter at linebacker and running back, Tijerina even finds the time to play on every special teams for the Mustangs, with his work ethic making him one of the team’s true leaders.
JAXON WILLIS, UTIL
Crane, 5-11, 185, Jr.
Key Stats: 131-of-203 passing for 1,921 yards, 25 touchdowns; 75 carries, 322 yards, 11 touchdowns.
Noteable: Willis continued to shine for the Golden Cranes in his second season in charge of the offense, using his speed and arm strength to put opposing defenses on their heels as he was able to extend plays to give his receivers a chance to get open downfield.