  • November 10, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Wink's Smith makes a solo run to state - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Wink's Smith makes a solo run to state

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Region I-2A Championships

 

Tuesday, Mae Simmons Park, Lubbock

GIRLS (2 miles)

Team Standings

(x-Qualified for UIL State Cross Country Championships)

1. x-Sundown, 65; 2. x-Gruver, 70; 3. x-Christoval, 104; 4. Wellington, 106; 5. Stratford, 151; 6. Farwell, 173; 7. Panhandler, 206; 8. Bovina, 220; 9. Sudan, 270; 10. Post, 293; 11. Forsan, 299; 12. Roscoe, 308; 13. McCamey, 311; 14. Hale Center, 360; 15. Ralls, 363.

Top 10 Individuals

1. x-Kyla Kane, Wellington, 12 minutes, 26.80 seconds; 2. Allison Vaughn, Christoval, 12:47.60; 3. x-Katelyn Hernandez, Sunray, 13:09.40; 4. Brenna Butler, Gruver, 13:10.40; 5. x- Kadey Urbantke, Farwell, 13:15.60; 6. Gabby Peralta, Sundown, 13:18.30; 7. x-Annmarie Counts, Boys Ranch, 13:22.10; 8. Francis Ybarra, Sundown, 13:25.10; 9. x-Autumn Smith, Wink, 13:29.20; 10. Abigail Salgado, Gruver, 13:29.60.

Other Area Runners

MCCAMEY: 58. Denise Quinonez, 14:50.30; 72. Alexandra Mota, 15:15.90; 74. Aryana Tarango, 15:18.70; 89. Grayce Montes, 15:40.50; 92. Marysol Pinales, 15:50.20; 106. Mia Carillo, 16:34; 123. Genesis Martinez, 18:15.

———

BOYS (5K)

Team Standings

(x-Qualified for UIL State Cross Country Championships)

1. x-Sundown, 59; 2. x-Christoval, 69; 3. x-New Home, 91; 4. Forsan, 113; 5. New Deal, 144; 6. Plains, 228; 7. Smyer, 230; 8. Memphis, 242; 9. Miles, 245; 10. Boys Ranch, 257; 11. Ozona, 258; 12. Stratford, 271; 13. Olton, 275; 14. Sunray, 310; 15. Lockney, 322.

Top 10 Individuals

1. x-Hayden Stroope, Shamrock, 18 minutes, 8.30 seconds; 2. x-Levi McGill, Panhandle, 18:15.30; 3. Brayden Sanders, Sundown, 18:19.30; 4. Jackson Martinez, New Home, 18:30; 5. Branson Sanders, Sundown, 18:33.40; 6. Ben McCann, Christoval, 18:34.80; 7. x-Kyle Vahlenkamp, Miles, 18:35.40; 8. x-Clint Maurer, Panhandle, 18:36; 9. x-Tyler Seeley, New Deal, 18:37; 10. Reagan Fiedler, New Home, 18:43.

Other Area Runners

WINK: 51. Bryan Wilcox, 20:47.

Posted: Tuesday, November 10, 2020 8:28 pm

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Wink's Smith makes a solo run to state By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

LUBBOCK It was a different feeling this time around at the Region I-2A Cross Country Championships for Wink sophomore Autumn Smith.

Unlike last year when her whole team was there en route to making it to the state meet, it was just her representing the Lady Cats in 2020.

Despite the different circumstances, the result was the same.

Smith finished with a time of 13 minutes, 29.2 seconds to finish ninth overall Tuesday at Mae Simmons Park, qualifying for the second straight year.

She was one of the 10 best times not on one of the top three teams.

“It feels good to make it back,” Smith said. “It was really cool making it as a team last year and I wanted to make it as an individual this time.”

Smith will race in the Class 2A UIL State Cross Country Championships on Nov. 24 at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.

She will be joined by regional champion Kyla Kane of Wellington, who won with a time of 12:26.80 over the two-mile course. She finished ahead of Christoval’s Allison Vaughn (12:47.6) and Sunray’s Katelyn Hernandez (13:09.40).

Sundown won the regional team title for the seventh straight year, finishing with 65 points, ahead of Gruver (70) and Christoval (104).

Smith added that despite the extra nerves going into the race, she was confident that she could find a way to put up a good time against top competition.

“My main goal was just to be in the top and just stay in the race overall,” she said. “I was just trying to catch up to the last girl there in the Top 10 at the end and it just felt like a really big step for me.”

Wink head coach Charlie Stodghill said Smith’s commitment to hard work to achieve that goal was something that he saw in her since the beginning of the season.

“She’s just a great runner to begin with,” Stodghill said. “She is dedicated like no other and had her hope set on getting back to state and she was able to do that. She’s a great runner and a great kid.”

Tuesday’s meet also proved to be a valuable experience for McCamey.

The Lady Badgers earned a spot at regionals for the third straight year after finishing second at the District 7-2A meet last month. McCamey finished 13th Tuesday, led by seniors Denise Quinonez (14:50.3) and Alexandra Mota (15:15.9).

“It’s been a long journey and I’m very proud of myself and all the achievements that we’ve done,” Quinonez said. “It’s a great feeling and I feel proud of the team to see all the hard work pay off.”

Head coach Amy Acosta credited her seniors for leaving the program better than where it was in the past.

“These girls have helped build the program since they were in eighth grade,” Acosta said. “I call them the foundation and they’ve just been building and building and I hope that continues.”

Wink freshman Bryan Wilcox concluded his strong first season with a time of 20:47. Sundown also took home the boys title, claiming the top spot in the region for the sixth straight year. The Roughnecks finished with 59 points, followed by Christoval (69) and New Home (91).

Hayden Stroope of Shamrock (18:08.30) took home the individual crown followed by Panhandle’s Levi McGill (18:15.30) and Sundown’s Brayden Sanders (18:19.30).

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter @OA_TVenegas

Posted in , , , , , , on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 8:28 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
52°
Humidity: 38%
Winds: S at 3mph
Feels Like: 52°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 68°/Low 39°
Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 74°/Low 48°
Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

thursday

weather
High 79°/Low 47°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]