HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Permian's Chavez, Howard, Odessa High's Lujan among top finishers in Lubbock

Permian’s Christian Chavez finished fifth Saturday at the Lubbock Tim Torres Pre-region Meet as the Permian and Odessa High boys posted the top Class 6A team finishes.

Permian was third with 105 points with Odessa High fourth at 127. Both finished ahead of District 2-6A rivals Wolfforth Frenship and Abilene High.

Chavez covered the course at Mae Simmons Park in 16 minutes, 38.35 seconds. Adrian Lujan led the Bronchos, finishing seventh in 17:01.20.

In the girls division, Permian finished fifth with 229 points and Odessa High was ninth with 343. Permian’s Raeley Howard finished seventh in 21:11.20.