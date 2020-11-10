HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Permian, Odessa High see seasons end in Lubbock

LUBBOCK A number of Permian and Odessa High runners entered the Region I-6A Cross Country Championships looking to see how they stood among some of the toughest competition in the state.

When all was said and done, both schools took away plenty to build on moving forward.

The Permian boys team — fresh off earning a District 2-6A title — finished 11th in its final race of the season on Tuesday at Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock.

Southlake Carroll won the regional title with 61 points, narrowly holding off El Paso Eastwood (64) while Coppell (101) earned the final team qualifying spot thanks in part to individual champion Evan Caswell (15 minutes, 45.20 seconds).

The Panthers were led by Christian Chavez, who finished in the Top 40 with a time of 17:06.70.

He got off to a good start, emerging as one of the leaders of the pack and felt that he put together a strong race to close the season.

“I put everything I had into it,” Chavez said. “It was a good race and I felt like all I did all I could do.”

Chavez had plenty of encouragement from his teammates to cheer them on as well as compete. Raeley Howard and Kendall Mathis represented the Lady Panthers in the girls race with both runners finishing in the Top 60.

All three runners will be back to help lead things for their respective teams in 2021 and Howard said that she’s confident that the future is bright for the Panthers.

“It was great being here as a team and having everyone here,” she said. “I think we’ll be even better next year.”

Head coach Darchelle Welch also expressed that same confidence in her group. The first-year Permian coach said that she was proud of her team’s effort and said that Tuesday’s races will be valuable going forward.

“It shows how much we’ve grown through the entire season,” Welch said. “From day one to right now, these kids are completely different.

“We’re a team and we run together. We had nothing to lose going into this and they know that they can trust each other.”

Odessa High’s Adrian Lujan and Joseph Flotte also finished their final cross country races of the season. It was the first regional appearance for Flotte (18:33.60), a sophomore, and the last for Lujan, who suffered an injury and did not finish.

Head coach Cody Valenzuela credited those two for stepping up and improving throughout the season and was proud of what they accomplished.

“They come in and do the work and even then, they do a little bit more sometimes to get that extra push,” he said. “I couldn’t be more proud of them. We always wish to get to state but I know those two guys have a bright future ahead of them.”

In the girls race, Denton Guyer’s Brynn Brown (17:08.20) pulled away quickly from the rest of the competition, finishing more than a minute ahead of Prosper’s Aubrey O’Connell and third place finisher Natalie Cook (18:37.20) of Lewisville Flower Mound.

Flower Mound (44) won the team title and will head to the state meet Nov. 24 with Southlake Carroll (52) and El Paso Franklin (71).

Odessa High’s Odalis Lujan also took time to reflect on her last cross country race in high school. The senior, and three-time regional qualifier, finished with a time of 22:03.60 and said that she hopes that she set a good example for her teammates on their way up.

“I’m proud that I was able to make it this far,” she said. “It made me see that I can push myself and I’m proud that I was able to accomplish something like this.”

