  • November 10, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Permian, Odessa High see seasons end in Lubbock - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Permian, Odessa High see seasons end in Lubbock

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Region I-6A Championships

Tuesday, Mae Simmons Park, Lubbock

GIRLS (5K)

Team Standings

(x-Qualified for UIL State Cross Country Championships)

1. x-Lewisville Flower Mound, 44; 2. x-Southlake Carroll, 52; 3. x-El Paso Franklin, 71; 4. Prosper, 123; 5. Keller Timber Creek, 152; 6. McKinney Boyd, 185; 7. El Paso Montwood, 192; 8. Lewisville Hebron, 202; 9. Arlington Martin, 263; 10. Fort Worth Boswell, 282; 11. Weatherford, 309; 12. Wolfforth Frenship, 319; 13. Richardson Pearce, 369; 14. San Angelo Central, 377; 15. Richardson, 437; 16. South Grand Prairie, 451.

Top 10 Individuals

1. x-Brynn Brown, Denton Guyer, 17 minutes, 8 seconds; 2. Aubrey O’Connell, x-Prosper, 18:19.90; 3. x-Natalie Cook, Lewisville Flower Mound, 18:37.20; 4. Eva Jess, El Paso Franklin, 18:39; 5. Ally Little, El Paso Franklin, 18:48.70; 6. x-Lauren Walls, El Paso Eastwood, 19:00.10; 7. Kaylie Cox, Southlake Carroll, 19:03.70; 8. x-Austin Owen, Flower Mound Marcus, 19:13.30; 9. Grace Williamson, Southlake Carroll, 19:17.90; 10. Virginia Knight, Lewisville Flower Mound, 19:22.50.

Other Area Runners

MIDLAND LEE: 87. Montana Mack, 21:53.60.

ODESSA HIGH: 92. Odalis Lujan, 22:03.60.

PERMIAN: 52. Raeley Howard, 20:50.80; 60. Kendall Mathis, 20:59.50.

———

BOYS (5K)

Team Standings

(x-Qualified for UIL State Cross Country Championships)

1. x-Southlake Carroll, 61; 2. x-El Paso Eastwood, 64; 3. x-Coppell, 101; 4. El Paso Americas, 109; 5. Lewisville Flower Mound, 118; 6. Keller Timber Creek, 160; 7. Richardson Pearce, 201; 8. Denton Guyer, 216; 9. Dallas Jesuit, 243; 10. Allen, 263; 11. Permian, 310; 12. Arlington Sam Houston, 317; 13. Hurst Bell, 343; 14. Arlington Martin, 358; 15. Abilene High, 378; 16. Euless Trinity, 419.

Top 10 Individuals

1. Evan Caswell, Coppell, 15 minutes, 45.20 seconds; 2. x-Alfredo Reina Corona, Haltom, 15:54.70; 3. Antonio Florocruz, Southlake Carroll, 15:56.70; 4. Sergio Cuartas, El Paso Eastwood, 16:03.80; 5. x-Robert Neeley, Keller Timber Creek, 16:05; 6. x-Israel David, El Paso Eastlake, 16:10.60; 7. Aaron Perez, El Paso Eastwood, 16:11.50; 8. x-Brayden Kennedy, Lewisville Flower Mound, 16:15; 9. Nathan Hernandez, El Paso Eastwood, 16:17.50; 10. x-Hudson Heikkinen, Plano West, 16:20.50.

Other Area Runners

MIDLAND LEE: 98. Bridger Bowcutt, 18:27.70.

ODESSA HIGH: 104. Joseph Flotte, 18:33.60; Adrian Lujan, DNF (injury).

PERMIAN: 38. Christian Chavez, 17:06.70; 71. Andy Sotelo, 17:50.30; 81. Adriel Hinojos, 18:02.70; 94. Elyjah Conwright, 18:23.10; 116. Luke Garcia, 19:09.20; 118. William Zamorano, 19:14.

Posted: Tuesday, November 10, 2020 8:43 pm

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Permian, Odessa High see seasons end in Lubbock By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

LUBBOCK A number of Permian and Odessa High runners entered the Region I-6A Cross Country Championships looking to see how they stood among some of the toughest competition in the state.

When all was said and done, both schools took away plenty to build on moving forward.

The Permian boys team — fresh off earning a District 2-6A title — finished 11th in its final race of the season on Tuesday at Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock.

Southlake Carroll won the regional title with 61 points, narrowly holding off El Paso Eastwood (64) while Coppell (101) earned the final team qualifying spot thanks in part to individual champion Evan Caswell (15 minutes, 45.20 seconds).

The Panthers were led by Christian Chavez, who finished in the Top 40 with a time of 17:06.70.

He got off to a good start, emerging as one of the leaders of the pack and felt that he put together a strong race to close the season.

“I put everything I had into it,” Chavez said. “It was a good race and I felt like all I did all I could do.”

Chavez had plenty of encouragement from his teammates to cheer them on as well as compete. Raeley Howard and Kendall Mathis represented the Lady Panthers in the girls race with both runners finishing in the Top 60.

All three runners will be back to help lead things for their respective teams in 2021 and Howard said that she’s confident that the future is bright for the Panthers.

“It was great being here as a team and having everyone here,” she said. “I think we’ll be even better next year.”

Head coach Darchelle Welch also expressed that same confidence in her group. The first-year Permian coach said that she was proud of her team’s effort and said that Tuesday’s races will be valuable going forward.

“It shows how much we’ve grown through the entire season,” Welch said. “From day one to right now, these kids are completely different.

“We’re a team and we run together. We had nothing to lose going into this and they know that they can trust each other.”

Odessa High’s Adrian Lujan and Joseph Flotte also finished their final cross country races of the season. It was the first regional appearance for Flotte (18:33.60), a sophomore, and the last for Lujan, who suffered an injury and did not finish.

Head coach Cody Valenzuela credited those two for stepping up and improving throughout the season and was proud of what they accomplished.

“They come in and do the work and even then, they do a little bit more sometimes to get that extra push,” he said. “I couldn’t be more proud of them. We always wish to get to state but I know those two guys have a bright future ahead of them.”

In the girls race, Denton Guyer’s Brynn Brown (17:08.20) pulled away quickly from the rest of the competition, finishing more than a minute ahead of Prosper’s Aubrey O’Connell and third place finisher Natalie Cook (18:37.20) of Lewisville Flower Mound.

Flower Mound (44) won the team title and will head to the state meet Nov. 24 with Southlake Carroll (52) and El Paso Franklin (71).

Odessa High’s Odalis Lujan also took time to reflect on her last cross country race in high school. The senior, and three-time regional qualifier, finished with a time of 22:03.60 and said that she hopes that she set a good example for her teammates on their way up.

“I’m proud that I was able to make it this far,” she said. “It made me see that I can push myself and I’m proud that I was able to accomplish something like this.”

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter @OA_TVenegas

Posted in , , , , , , , on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 8:43 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
51°
Humidity: 37%
Winds: S at 2mph
Feels Like: 51°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 68°/Low 39°
Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 74°/Low 48°
Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

thursday

weather
High 79°/Low 47°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]