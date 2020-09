HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Permian, Compass girls win

BIG SPRING The Permian and Compass Academy girls cross country teams won their respective division titles Saturday at the Big Spring Invitational.

Permian scored 25 points to beat Odessa High (57) in the 4A-6A girls division. Compass won the 1A-3A girls division with 31 points, 13 ahead of New Home, the only other full team in the race.

Permian’s Raeley Howard won the 4A-6A race, covering the 5,000 meter course at Comanche Trail Park in 21:41.38, nearly 45 seconds ahead of Big Spring’s Elisabeth Jones. The Lady Panthers had all five scoring runners in the top 10 with Nydia Brito third in 22:40.60 and Kendall Mathis fourth in 22:57.69. Odessa High was led by Odalis Lujan (sixth, 23:17.20) and Angelica Palma (10th, 23:55.85).

In the 1A-3A race, Compass’ Lindsey Ruiz ran a 3,200-meter time of 12:59.67 to hold off New Home’s Keely Franco. Compass had the next two finishers in Jazlyn White (third, 13:39.35) and Gracyn Young (fourth, 13:52.16).

In the 4A-6A boys competition, Big Spring edged Odessa High by a point for the team title. The Steers, led by individual winner Roman Perez, totaled 39 points. Permian was third with 44 points.

Odessa High was led by senior Adrian Lujan, who finished second in 17:21.40. Joseph Flotte was fourth in 18:00.72. Permian was led by Christian Chavez (third, 17:38.53) and Adriel Hinojos (fifth, 18:01.97).

Compass Academy was third in the 1A-3A boys team standings with 70 points. Dakota Stratton led the Cougars, placing eighth in 20:30.43.