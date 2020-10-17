HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Permian boys take first at LCU Invite

LCU Chap Invitational
Saturday, LCU Golf Course
GIRLS (5K)
Team Standings
1. Wolfforth Frenship, 48; 2. Permian, 48; 3. Odessa High, 73; 4. Lubbock High, 86; 5. Plainview, 122; 6. Midland Lee, 127.
Top 10 Individuals
1. Reese Pena, Unattached, 20 minutes, 47.40 seconds; 2. Raeley Howard, Permian, 20:56.20; 3. Kendall Mathis, Permian, 21:12.30; 4. Montana Mack, Midland Lee, 21:46.50; 5. Audrey Allen, Wolfforth Frenship, 22:05.70; 6. Georgia Rocap, Lubbock High, 22:02.60; 7. Devin Moore, Wollforth Frenship, 22:05.70; 8. Odalis Lujan, Odessa High, 22:08.60; 9. Kelsie Valdez, Plainview, 22:10.90; 10. Amaya Mendoza, Wolfforth Frenship, 22:18.10.
Other Area Runners
Permian: 12: Abigail Scott, 22:27.50; 17: Bailey Jones, 22:47.50; 20: Briannah Garcia, 23:12.40; 30: Jazlynn Ramirez, 23:57.30.
Odessa High: 13: Nathalia Escontrias, 22:37.00; 14. Angelica Palma, 22:42.20; 18: Julie Tejada, 22:57.90; 28: Nitzel Ramirez, 23:50.10; 36: Jazira Perez, 24:24.50; 40: Brianna Munoz, 25:43.10
Midland Lee: 34: Mariah Granados, 24:17.10; 35: Hannah Long, 24:24.10; 38: Ashlyn McClatchy, 24:49.90; 39: Claire Hobbs, 25:35.40
Midland High: 19: Serena Gonzalez, 23:11.60; 22: Sarah Hernandez, 23:16.80; 24: Emery Martinez, 23:21.50
———
BOYS (5,000 yards)
Team Standings
1. Permian, 51; 2. Odessa High, 58; 3. Wolfforth Frenship, 64; 4. Lubbock High, 65; 5. Midland High, 123; 6. Plainview Estacado MS, 153
Top 10 Individuals
1. Isaac Alonzo, Lubbock High, 15:49.70; 2. Justin Hickey, Unattached, 16:29.30; 3. Christian Chavez, Permian, 16:33.79; 4. Joaquin Deprez, Unattached, 16:47.80; 4. Adrian Lujan, Odessa High, 17:04.50; 6. Brian Armijo, Unattached, 17:21.50; 7. Alex Camacho, Odessa High, 17:33.50; 8. Bridger Bowcutt, Midland Lee, 17:36.10; 9. Logan Rutledge, Midland High, 17:39.70; 10. Adriel Hinojos, Permian, 17:41.10.
Other Area Runners
Permian: 17: Elyjah Conwritght, 18:28.90; 20: Andy Sotelo, 18:37.70; 24: Luke Garcia, Permian, 18:47.10; 26: William Zamorano, 19:02.50; 39: Jesse Garcia, 20:08.30.
Odessa High: 15: Joseph Flotte, 18:19.00; 25: Jose Mora, 18:59.30; 29: Miguel Lujan, 19:15.00; 37: Talamantes Renteria, 20:02.60; 38: Alejandro Tercero, 20:07.60.
Midland High: 22: Jackson Martin, 18:40.60; 36: Jose Zubia, 19:39.10; 46: Lorenzo Orosco, 21:36.10; 48: Josef Kaderka, 22:04.70
Midland Lee: 16: Chanler Bushman, 18:24.80; 28: Samuel Gonzalez, 19:05.90