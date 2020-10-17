  • October 17, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Permian boys take first at LCU Invite

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Permian boys take first at LCU Invite

Results

LCU Chap Invitational

 

Saturday, LCU Golf Course

GIRLS (5K)

Team Standings

1. Wolfforth Frenship, 48; 2. Permian, 48; 3. Odessa High, 73; 4. Lubbock High, 86; 5. Plainview, 122; 6. Midland Lee, 127.

Top 10 Individuals

1. Reese Pena, Unattached, 20 minutes, 47.40 seconds; 2. Raeley Howard, Permian, 20:56.20; 3. Kendall Mathis, Permian, 21:12.30; 4. Montana Mack, Midland Lee, 21:46.50; 5. Audrey Allen, Wolfforth Frenship, 22:05.70; 6. Georgia Rocap, Lubbock High, 22:02.60; 7. Devin Moore, Wollforth Frenship, 22:05.70; 8. Odalis Lujan, Odessa High, 22:08.60; 9. Kelsie Valdez, Plainview, 22:10.90; 10. Amaya Mendoza, Wolfforth Frenship, 22:18.10.

Other Area Runners

Permian: 12: Abigail Scott, 22:27.50; 17: Bailey Jones, 22:47.50; 20: Briannah Garcia, 23:12.40; 30: Jazlynn Ramirez, 23:57.30.

Odessa High: 13: Nathalia Escontrias, 22:37.00; 14. Angelica Palma, 22:42.20; 18: Julie Tejada, 22:57.90; 28: Nitzel Ramirez, 23:50.10; 36: Jazira Perez, 24:24.50; 40: Brianna Munoz, 25:43.10

Midland Lee: 34: Mariah Granados, 24:17.10; 35: Hannah Long, 24:24.10; 38: Ashlyn McClatchy, 24:49.90; 39: Claire Hobbs, 25:35.40

Midland High: 19: Serena Gonzalez, 23:11.60; 22: Sarah Hernandez, 23:16.80; 24: Emery Martinez, 23:21.50

———

BOYS (5,000 yards)

Team Standings

1. Permian, 51; 2. Odessa High, 58; 3. Wolfforth Frenship, 64; 4. Lubbock High, 65; 5. Midland High, 123; 6. Plainview Estacado MS, 153

Top 10 Individuals

1. Isaac Alonzo, Lubbock High, 15:49.70; 2. Justin Hickey, Unattached, 16:29.30; 3. Christian Chavez, Permian, 16:33.79; 4. Joaquin Deprez, Unattached, 16:47.80; 4. Adrian Lujan, Odessa High, 17:04.50; 6. Brian Armijo, Unattached, 17:21.50; 7. Alex Camacho, Odessa High, 17:33.50; 8. Bridger Bowcutt, Midland Lee, 17:36.10; 9. Logan Rutledge, Midland High, 17:39.70; 10. Adriel Hinojos, Permian, 17:41.10.

Other Area Runners

Permian: 17: Elyjah Conwritght, 18:28.90; 20: Andy Sotelo, 18:37.70; 24: Luke Garcia, Permian, 18:47.10; 26: William Zamorano, 19:02.50; 39: Jesse Garcia, 20:08.30.

Odessa High: 15: Joseph Flotte, 18:19.00; 25: Jose Mora, 18:59.30; 29: Miguel Lujan, 19:15.00; 37: Talamantes Renteria, 20:02.60; 38: Alejandro Tercero, 20:07.60.

Midland High: 22: Jackson Martin, 18:40.60; 36: Jose Zubia, 19:39.10; 46: Lorenzo Orosco, 21:36.10; 48: Josef Kaderka, 22:04.70

Midland Lee: 16: Chanler Bushman, 18:24.80; 28: Samuel Gonzalez, 19:05.90

 

 

Posted: Saturday, October 17, 2020 6:09 pm

Posted: Saturday, October 17, 2020 6:09 pm

LUBBOCK The Permian boys cross country team won the meet title Saturday at the Lubbock Christian Invitational, scoring 51 points to edge Odessa High by seven.

Christian Chavez led the Panthers, covering the 5,000-meter course at Chaparral Golf Course in 16 minutes, 33.70 seconds to finish third. Adriel Hinojos was 10th in 17:41.10.

Odessa High also had two top-10 finishers in Adrian Lujan (fifth, 17:04.50) and Alex Camacho (seventh, 17:33.50).

In the girls division, Permian finished second behind District 2-6A rival on a tiebreaker after both teams totaled 48 points. Wolfforth Frenship was awarded the team title on the basis of a higher-placing sixth runner. Odessa High finished third with 73 points.

Raeley Howard was second in 20:56.20 and Kendall Mathis was third in 21:12.30 to lead the Lady Panthers.

Odessa High was led by Odalis Lujan, who placed eighth in 22:08.60.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

