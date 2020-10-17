HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Permian boys take first at LCU Invite

LUBBOCK The Permian boys cross country team won the meet title Saturday at the Lubbock Christian Invitational, scoring 51 points to edge Odessa High by seven.

Christian Chavez led the Panthers, covering the 5,000-meter course at Chaparral Golf Course in 16 minutes, 33.70 seconds to finish third. Adriel Hinojos was 10th in 17:41.10.

Odessa High also had two top-10 finishers in Adrian Lujan (fifth, 17:04.50) and Alex Camacho (seventh, 17:33.50).

In the girls division, Permian finished second behind District 2-6A rival on a tiebreaker after both teams totaled 48 points. Wolfforth Frenship was awarded the team title on the basis of a higher-placing sixth runner. Odessa High finished third with 73 points.

Raeley Howard was second in 20:56.20 and Kendall Mathis was third in 21:12.30 to lead the Lady Panthers.

Odessa High was led by Odalis Lujan, who placed eighth in 22:08.60.