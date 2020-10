HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Permian boys and girls take third

CANYON The Permian boys and girls cross country teams both locked up third-place team finishes Friday at the Canyon Invitational at Canyon High School.

The Lady Panthers finished with 92 points as Raely Howard led the team with her 12th place finish at 20 minutes and 59.24 seconds.

Nydia Brito was 14th at 21:00.78 and Kendall Mathis was 17th in a time of 21:09.40.

Canyon Randall’s Ariyah Gomez finished first in 19:27.98. The Canyon Randall girls finished first as a team with 23, points while Amarillo High took second with 32 points.

The Midland Lee girls finished seventh with 171 points.

The Permian boys tallied 64 points as a team as Christian Chavez led the way with a time of 16:15.32.

Andy Sotelo was 13th in a time of 17:18.53 and Adriel Hinojos was 14th at 17:26.17.

Canyon’s Samuel Ashley was first with 15:48.52.

Amarillo Tascosa finished first as a team with 32 points, while Miller Grove was second with 36.