HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Lady Bronchos take first at Alpine

ALPINE The Odessa High girls cross country team took first place Saturday at the Alpine big Bend Mountain Ramble at Kokernot Park.

The Lady Bronchos, led by Nathalia Escontrias, finished with 43 team points. Escontrias finished fourth as an individual with a time of 13 minutes, 47.81 seconds on the two-mile course.

Amada Angela Gonzales finished ninth for the Lady Bronchos, taking a time of 14:01, while Odalis Lujan was 11th in a time of 14:10.66. Angelica Palma was 12th in 14:12.00.

Wink’s Autumn Smith was the individual winner, finishing with a time of 12:57.84.

Presidio was second with 67 points, while Alpine was third with 76.

On the boys side, the Bronchos finished second with 36 points. Adrian Lujan was second on the three-mile course, finishing with a time of 18:55.41, while Joseph Flotte was third in 19:26.12 and Alex Camacho was fourth in 19:32.41.

Marco Rey of Presidio was the individual winner, clocking in a time of 18:17.50.

Presidio took first as a team with 31 points. Alpine was third with 83.