HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Individual state qualifiers prepare for unique experience

For a dozen Permian Basin entries competing at the UIL state cross country Monday and Tuesday, the experience will largely be a solitary one.

The 12 runners from Class 4A to Class 1A represent 10 schools with the Crane boys and Marfa girls each having two runners heading to Old Settlers Park in Round Rock. After a season of training and competing with and receiving support from teammates, they now find themselves alone on the biggest stage.

The situation is especially stark for Wink sophomore Autumn Smith, who will run in Tuesday’s Class 2A girls race as an individual after qualifying as part of a team entry last year.

“It does feel a little bit different going into state as an individual instead of a team,” Smith said. “Practices are different because I’m here by myself and have to keep pushing myself. It’s going to be different because I’ll be lining up by myself.

“It’ll be more challenging. I’ll be a bit more nervous than I would be with a team beside me.”

Wink coach Charlie Stodghill said the situation requires a different mindset.

“Last year, she was a freshman and did advance with the team,” he said. “The whole goal throughout the year was to get the team there. The goal this year was to get the team to regional, which we fell a little bit short on that. We only had five girls this year. We didn’t have anything thrown out.

“Going into the regional meet and going into the state meet at this point, she’s got a good mindset. She knows she’s going as a lone wolf. She’s up to the task and she knows what she needs to do.”

In Monday’s Class 3A boys race, Crane teammates Armando Hernandez and William Hall from District 5-3A join Alpine’s D’Angelo Gonzales from 4-3A. Also on Monday, Marfa’s Ummi Chanez and Aundrea Garcia and Rankin’s Taylor Ramos will run in the 1A girls race, while Balmorhea’s Emmanuel Serna and Buena Vista’s Matthew Pena are in the 1A boys field.

Team qualifiers are the Buena Vista girls, Rankin boys and Andrews boys.

One trio came out of district together and advanced through the regional round. In Tuesday’s Class 4A girls race, Leslie Esquivel of Fort Stockton, Hailey Davis of Seminole and Kallie Bullard of Pecos represent District 2-4A.

“It’s really awesome how all three of us are doing,” Davis said. “We’ve been on each other’s heels since district. Growing up in the same area is great. It’s pretty cool to think about.”

Seminole coach Allyson Contreras said while the three battled for district supremacy, the state meet is a different animal.

“The biggest difference, I think, at the level Hailey and Kallie have reached in qualifying for the state meet is everyone at the state meet is good,” Contreras said. “Everybody has earned that spot to be at state, so it just becomes a matter of who wants it more, who’s going to show up on Tuesday morning and leave it all out there.

“It’s hard in those two weeks to get her even more in shape than she already is. It’s just a matter of fine tuning those little things, keeping her feet up and her quick-twitch muscles in shape. The Round Rock course is super flat and it’s really fast. We’re just making sure she’s ready for anything that comes her way.”

Bullard, who has qualified two years in a row, said going it alone can be difficult.

“It’s kind of hard,” she said. “You have to set your mind to the correct mentality. Other than that, I’m pretty excited to go.”

Pecos coach Maile Hoyt said Bullard’s experience will help.

“We told her we’ve been here before,” Hoyt said. “She knows what to expect. She knows how to mentally prepare better this year than she did last year.”

Davis said the biggest difference comes before the race, but once the gun sounds it’s relatively the same.

“It changes because you warm up as a team and do everything as a team,” said Davis, another two-time qualifier who last went as a freshman in 2017. “Once you’re by yourself, it changes your mindset. It’s like, ‘Oh, I have to do for myself,’ but even during the race you do it by yourself, so there’s really not much difference in going as a team or going as an individual.”

Fort Stockton coach Sergio Guardiola said the situation in one for which Esquivel is prepared.

“This is something we’ve been planning for years,” Guardiola said. “I’ve been coaching Leslie since she was in eighth grade. She’s always been on her own. There’s not another runner from Stockton that can compete with her.

“We have support for her, too. Her teammates have been helping in practice and pushing her, giving us a good look so she can be in the best position possible so she can go and compete.”

