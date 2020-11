HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Crane, Alpine runners qualify for Class 3A state meet

Crane runners Armando Hernandez and William Hall, along with D’Angelo Gonzales of Alpine, qualified for the UIL State Cross Country Championships with their finishes Monday at the Region I-3A Championships at Mae Simmons Park.

Hernandez was the top area finisher, placing fifth overall with a time of 17 minutes, 38.4 seconds. Gonzales (18:02.5) and Hall (18:14.5) finished 13th and 16th, respectively. The Crane boys team finished fifth as Presidio, Tuscola Jim Ned and Tornillo qualified as teams. Compass Academy finished 15th.

The top three teams and top 10 runners not on those teams will compete at the Class 3A state meet Nov. 23 at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.

Kermit’s Marissa Davila was the top finisher on the girls side with a time of 14:23.6. The Crane and Compass Academy girls finished 15th and 16th, respectively.