HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Buena Vista girls win Region II-1A crown

SAN ANGELO The Buena Vista girls won the team title and the Rankin boys finished at the Region II-1A Cross Country Championships Tuesday at Angelo State University.

Both teams advance to the UIL State Cross Country Championships at Old Settler’s Park on Nov. 23 in Round Rock.

In the girls race, Marfa’s Ummi Chanez and Aundrea Garcia qualified as individuals, as did Rankin’s Taylor Ramos.

On the boys side, Balmorhea’s Emmanuel Serna and Buena Vista’s Matthew Pena advanced.